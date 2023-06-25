Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana took to Instagram with videos of his moments in Nairobi, Kenya

The billionaire seems to have gone to the country on business as he was spotted with Kenyan President William Ruto's son-in-law, Alex Ezenagu

Popular singer Patoranking was also spotted in the video as the men talked about business

Famous Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana is in Nairobi, Kenya, and he shared videos of his trip on his page.

The billionaire businessman travelled to Nairobi with his younger brother Ike and singer Patoranking was spotted with them.

Obi Cubana, his brother and Patoranking, had a lunch date with the country's president, William Rtuo's son-in-law, Alex Ezenagu, the newly launched posh Vanguard Restaurant in Westlands.

The caption for the post read:

"We are so excited it's already weekend....An early and long weekend begins......naija to Nairobi with the fam!❤️@the_vanguardke for the entire weekend."

Afterwards, the crew ended up in what seemed to be a building inspection.

It wasn't all business for Obi Cubana, as he was given a warm welcome to a restaurant and other fun places he visited.

"Beautiful people we met here in Nairobi Kenya @kitchenettemixed received us well, quite impressive! They sell @odogwu_bitters and @odogwuhammer and all! Amazing food and ambiance Thank you Nairobi."

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's trip to Kenya

scoobynero:

"Chaiiii ❤️ Happy Man with Happy Vibes !God Bless you for us all ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_jeffdon's profile picture

"The Presido of Big moves "

iam_marwa:

"Welcome to the New Young of Africa."

legendre.eth:

"Wind man, blowwing everywhere ❤️"

supernickky_musik:

"Doings wey dey shake building "

supernickky_musik:

onlyonekesh_:

"Cubana Kenya loading "

Obi Cubana splurges millions on 15th anniversary ball

Obi Cubana promised his wife, Lush Eby, a grand ball for their 15th wedding anniversary, and the billionaire kept his word.

In a post sighted online, all was set to welcome guests to the most anticipated event of the year yet.

Every corner of the place displayed the couple's loved-up photos specially taken to celebrate their big day.

