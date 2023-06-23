There are a number of movie stars in Nollywood who had made it to the spotlight from other sectors before moving to the movie industry

The music industry, reality shows, beauty pageants are some of the areas some Nollywood stars were able to get their first shots at fame

Legit.ng in this article list popular Nollywood actress who once participated in beauty pageants as well as their titles

The Nigerian movie industry Nollywood is one of the biggest in the entertainment industry, known for accommodating individuals from other niches or sectors.

There are a number of Nollywood stars who started their career in other areas aside from the movie industry, some had also made names for themselves before taking up acting as a profession.

In this article, Legit.ng list popular Nollywood stars who were beauty queens and their titles.

1. Meet 2010 Miss Black USA Pageant, Osas Ighodaro

Osas is one of the big names in the movie industry and recently won the Best Actress in Drama at the 2023 AMVCA.

Before she emerged as one of the top stars in Nigeria, Osas was already making a name for herself as a model in the US as she was named Miss Black USA in 2010.

Watch a video of Osas at the same Miss Black USA Pageant in 2022 below:

2. Stephanie Okereke-Linus MGBN 2002 (first runner-up)

Although Stephanie is no longer a popular face in the movie industry, she is a veteran who has played her part, having featured in over 50 movies.

As a teenager, Stepanie starred in two Nollywood movies, Compromise 2 and Waterloo, in 1997.

She was a contestant in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant in 2002, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

3. Ibinabo Fiberesima Miss Nigeria (First runner-up)1997

Ibinabo Fiberesima was one of the contestants in the 1997 edition of Miss Nigeria, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

This comes after she had competed in the same pageant in 1991.

4. Munachi Abii MGBN (Winner) 2007

The multi-talented actress emerged as the winner of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) in 2007.

In Nollywood, she made a name for herself as a cast in the hit movie, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, released in 2019.

5. Ufuoma McDermott, (Miss Earth) 2004

Ufuoma was a contestant in the 2004 Miss Nigeria beauty pageant, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

However, that same year the actress was named Miss Earth Nigeria and represented the country at the Miss Earth pageantry.

