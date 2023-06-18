The statement ‘Nigeria to the world’ rings true more than ever when people decide to look at the great feats of musicians who have put the country’s name on the world stage

Gone are the days when Nigerian musicians only had to dream about being recognised internationally because the time is already now.

In the past few years, many top Nigerian musicians have graced the stage of iconic world events and showcased their crafts to a larger audience that consists of people from different continents and backgrounds.

These days, many Nigerian stars are also seen hanging out and also working with international celebrities, something that only used to be a dream for them.

Well, it appears that the dream has come true for a number of Nigerian artists. Today, Legit.ng will look at some who have made headlines performing at iconic world events.

1. Tiwa Savage at King Charles III coronation:

Nigeria’s top female musician and ‘Number one African Bad Girl’, Tiwa Savage, left many of her countrymen in awe after it was revealed that she would be performing at the coronation of King Charles III. Even though the news was trailed by mixed reactions with some people claiming that she was only called upon because many other artistes turned down requests to be at the coronation as their way of protest against the monarchy, many others praised Tiwa Savage and recognised that it was a career milestone for her. As expected, the Kele Kele Love crooner did not disappoint and her performance was one for the books

2. Dbanj at Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2013 closing ceremony:

Singer Dbanj is what some people would call an OG before IG. He was no doubt one of the few Nigerian artistes who started making waves internationally before the new acts like Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid. In 2013, the Kokomaster was opportune to perform at the AFCON closing ceremony in South Africa. He performed his hit song, Top Of The World.

3. Davido performs at World Cup finals in 2022:

In the later part of 2022, much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, was one of the headliners at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The DMW boss alongside other musicians from different parts of the world performed the World Cup’s official song, Hayya Hayya.

4. Burna Boy performs at UEFA Champions League final in Turkey:

It was with great joy that the fans of Nigeria’s African Giant, Burna Boy, received the news that he was a co-headliner at the Champions League Finals. Beautiful photos and videos from the occasion made the rounds on social media and reinforced the belief of fans that there is no other Nigerian artiste like him. Burna Boy is famed for his enthralling stage performances and this one was nothing short of beautiful.

5. Tems, Rema, Burna Boy perform at 2023 NBA All-Star games:

Afrobeats shined more than ever at the 2023 NBA All-Star games when three of Nigeria’s top musicians, Tems, Rema and Burna Boy, were billed to perform during the halftime show at the NBA All-Star games. Some foreign press even referred to it as an Afrobeats takeover.

