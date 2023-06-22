Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has taken to social media to show love to former Guinness World Record holder, Chef Lata Tondon

The movie star penned down a sweet message online where she recognized the Indian chef as the first woman to break her world record

She also apologized on behalf of Nigerians for their over excitement in wanting their own, Hilda Baci, to win

Popular Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has taken to social media to recognize and appreciate Hilda Baci’s predecessor for the Guiness World Record, Chef Lata Tondon.

Recall that the Indian chef was the former world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual before Hilda Baci took over in June 2023.

Also, during the course of Hilda’s cookathon, a number of Nigerians had stromed Chef Lata Tondon’s page to harass and bully her.

Fans react as Ufuoma McDermott apologises to Chef Lata Tondon on behalf of Nigerians. Photos: @ufuomamcdermott, @cheflatatondon, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Ufuoma McDermott used her official Instagram page to celebrate the Indian chef.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nigerian actress described Tondon as an inspiration adding that because she did it, Hilda was inspired to do it too.

According to McDermott, Chef Tondon was the first woman ever to hold the Guinness World Record.

The movie star also begged the Indian chef to forgive Nigerians for their over excitement because they simply wanted their own to win. She added that Chef Tondon’s title is never lost.

Read her touching message below:

“Today I choose to celebrate an inspiration @cheflatatondon. Because she did, our awesome #HildaBaci could. Lata, you lit a torch to light a path and now many can see on that path. First woman to hold a @guinnessworldrecords for the longest cooking by an individual is no mean feat.

Please forgive our over excitement. We simply wanted our own to "win". But even our own has acknowledged that you were the inspiration for the journey.

Your title is NEVER lost. Posterity will remember that you were the first woman and you held it for a longtime. In the same vein today, Hilda is inspiring many others.

Keep speaking to young people about their dreams. Keep encouraging them. Because indeed, you are a beautiful inspiration.”

See her post below:

Chef Lata Tondon reacts as actress Ufuoma McDermott recognizes her for inspiring Hilda Baci

The Nigerian actress’ post soon caught Chef Lata Tondon’s attention and she took to her comment section to react. She thanked McDermott for acknowledging her and hoped the bond between both countries last forever.

In her words:

“@ufuomamcdermott Love and Gratitude to you. Thank You for acknowledging me. Hope this bonds stays with us forever.”

Nigerians react as actress Ufuoma McDermott shows love to Chef Lata Tondon for inspiring Hilda Baci

Many Nigerians reacted to Ufuoma McDermott’s post online. Read some of their comments below:

bukelo_diva:

“Why is this write up so emotional She's indeed an inspiration.”

ennyade26:

“Chef Lata wey get level in ,,no vex for us „most of us no really get sense for Nigeria na wetin cause the disrespect ma'am ..you're an inspiration ma'am ‚you're phenomenal, you're indeed a great woman….forgive us and our yeye behavior...I hope she's sees this post and also the comments ..we genuinely apologize for any disrespect that vou might have suffered from our country people.”

regina.tutu:

“Ufuoma....Uhrobo pikin wen dem train well. Good girl @ufuomamcdermott thank you chef @cheflatatondon.”

therealfemi:

“Why everytime pesin go dey cut oninons for my front?? Beautiful Ufuoma. @cheflatatondon You're guiness world record holder for life. Plese create Jollof Bryani with @hildabaci I would like to eat it.”

diah_interiors:

“Yes you are a huge inspiration Lata. Thank you for setting the pace.”

funmology_:

“Take your flowers ma'am you inspire and we love you. @cheflatatondon.”

jamrhodaadugba22:

“A Phenomenal woman she is. Keep making others inspired @cheflatatondon.”

preshberry8:

“@cheflatatondon @hildabaci you are both amazing and inspirational. We kitchen magic fingers love our queens.”

ifeoma_emeli_:

“You are absolutely right. Thank you @cheflatatondon you are an inspiration.”

dira_m:

“@cheflatatondon we love you and Thanks for being an inspiration to us all & YOUR WINS ARE WRITTEN IN THE SAND OF TIMES! 100 A QUEEN @cheflatatondon.”

Nice one.

Chef Dammy to hold new cooking marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy announced her intention to hold a new cookathon.

According to the Ekiti chef, the new cookathon would see her cooking for 150 hours.

Many reactions trailed her declaration, especially as her first 120-hour cookathon was plagued by controversy.

Source: Legit.ng