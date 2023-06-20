Davido put Afrobeats on the map once more at the Juneteenth 2023 celebration as he delivered a stellar performance in front of US Vice President Kamala Harris

The Juneteenth concert is an annual event put together by CNN to mark the abolition of slavery in the United States

The 2023 version took place on Monday, June 19, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, with the theme "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom"

Nigerian music icon Daido gave his fans some delicious reports to brag about as he became the first African artist to perform at the annual American celebration of freedom, Juneteenth, in the presence of the country's vice president Kamala Harris.

Videos from the prestigious event made the rounds on social media, with fans celebrating the Timeless hitmaker for putting the country's indigenous sound on the map.

During the performance, Davido captivated the crowd with a smooth switch from the soulful rendition of Feel to a mesmerising tune of Unavailable.

Chloe Bailey, Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Coi Leray, Jodeci, Mike Phillips, Questlove, and Adam Blackstone were among the well-known performers he performed on stage with.

Davido's Juneteenth performance stirs reactions

Fans and music lovers celebrated the Afrobeats star for making his debut appearance as the first African artist to grace the iconic event.

rentadress_nostress:

"Nigerians doing it and taking over. Despite all the nonsense we have to deal with here in naija, we keep making headlines around the world. That's our favourite artist singing. Davido with the kind heart. ."

ojerehighstar:

"When I saw his name being advertised in CNN I was beyond happy.. kudos Davido."

itsmssuzzy:

God will never shame Davido in this life...He is doing great❤️❤️ He is not your ordinary person."

pereegbiofficial:

"This is beautiful to watch. I love how as an African American celebration of freedom from slavery they are embracing Africans as well. And ofcourse Nigeria’s Biggest Cat was in the building to represent! Love it!"

rkhalief:

"One thing about Davido is after 10 years his songs Gon still hit hard that's a fact."

