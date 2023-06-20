Actress Ini Dima-Okojie has left many gushing as she celebrated her husband in style on his birthday today

Ini shared some love-up photos with her husband, who she described as her biggest cheerleader

The actress' birthday post has stirred reactions from many of her colleagues like Nancy Isime, among others

It is a moment of celebration in the house of Nollywood star Ini Dima-Okojie as she sweetly celebrates her husband Abasi Ene-Obong on his birthday, which falls on Tuesday, June 20.

To make it memorable, Ini flooded her social media timeline with some loved-up moments of her and her husband as she gushed about him.

Ini Dima-Okojie gushes about hubby on his birthday. Credit: @inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

Ini, in a birthday message to her husband, wrote:

"Today is my favorite person’s Day!!. My Guy, my friend, my biggest cheerleader, my partner in literally everything, my protector, my husband I thank God for you today and everyday. May God bless everything that concerns you, May he guide and protect you."

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans rave about Ini Dima-Okojie and hubby's loved-up pics

Many of the actress' fans claimed Ini and her husband were already looking alike barely one year after they got married.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"Awwww! Happy Birthday My In-Lawwwww❤️ Thank you for keeping that huge smile on my sister’s face ❤️."

fathers_daughta:

"Nawa o.... Why be say couples as time goes on start looking alike? See them like siblings."

etimeffiong:

"Happy birthday King ."

_simplyvikky:

"It's the 5th slide for me,what was that screamm?? Happy birthday sir ."

absexy22:

"Second to the last and Last slide mtchewwww. Blocked right away. I am in jealous mode. BTW you guys look so lovely❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

qees_perfumery:

"Let the singles breath, y’all are so cute loveet."

ijeomahoge:

"Happy Birthday to ur boo!!....#its the Sudden resemblance for me!!❤️."

nancyajub:

"You guys already look alike."

