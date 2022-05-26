Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie is the latest bride in the movie industry and has been sharing beautiful moments from her day

The videos she shared via her social media timeline showed some of her colleagues like Nancy Isime, Bisola Aiyeola, and Sharon Ooja, among others, at the event

Many of the actress' fans and followers, as well as celebrities, have taken to social media to gush over the beautiful moments

Nollywood actress and one of the lead characters from the trending series Blood Sisters, Ini Dima-Okojie, has left many gushing over some beautiful moments from her bridal shower.

The videos showed Dima-Okojie rocking a short white gown and surrounded by friends and family as they celebrated with her.

Nancy Isime and Sharon Ooja at Ini Dima-Okojie's bridal shower. @Nancyisimeofficial @Inidimaokojie

Her colleague and Blood Sisters co-star Nancy Isime was equally at the event as they partied together.

Sharing some moments from the event, Nancy wrote:

“Sarah, No forget me now wey you don marry oh” Best time at @inidimaokojie ‘s bridal shower tonight."

See the post below:

Some other celebrities like Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, among others, were equally at the event.

Fans gush over lovely moments from Ini Dima-Okojie's bridal shower

Many fans, as well as celebrities in the entertainment industry, have taken to social media to celebrate Ini Dima-Okojie.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

officiall_noms:

"My celebrity crush ❤️."

p3lie_orico:

"So lovely congratulations."

janeblinky:

"So much happiness in every slide love to see it ❤️❤️."

Lovely photos from Ini Dima-Okojie's court wedding

Nollywood movie star Ini Dima-Okojie held her court wedding on Friday, May 20, and she took to social media to share photos of her stunning outfit.

The actress who had been counting down the days to officially becoming a Mrs could not keep calm as she made the announcement on her Instagram page.

Ini rocked an all-white two-piece off-shoulder top with a huge detail on the chest area, she finished off with a beautiful veil, subtle makeup and flowers.

Sharing the lovely photos, Ini wrote:

"Your girl is officially Mrs Ene-Obong."

