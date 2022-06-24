Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie celebrates birthday in stylish ensemble

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie , has taken to social media to share some fabulous new photos

, Sharing the photos in honour of her birthday, the movie star expressed gratitude to God and gave a shout-out to all June babies

The pretty actress who got married a few weeks ago wore a pink dress with rough pleats and a lace-up thigh-high slit

June 24, 2022, will forever hold a special place in the heart of Ini Dima-Okojie as it isn't just her birthday but the first one she's celebrating as a married woman.

The actress turned a year older. Credit: Ini Dima-Okojie

Source: Instagram

The Blood Sisters actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her new age with some drop-dead gorgeous photos.

In the outdoorsy shoot taken against a leafy backdrop, the actress is seen dressed in an elegant dress designed by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

The pink dress featured rough pleats, off-shoulder sleeves, a plunging neckline and a lace-up thigh-high slit in the front.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail with chandelier earrings.

Part of her post reads:

"I’m so proud of the woman I am today. I’m so thankful for growth, peace and so much joy. Happy Birthday to meeeeeeee and all the June babies out there "

Swipe to see more photos below:

