Skit maker Akikalmd and his household were thrown into mourning as he lost his son on Father's Day

The skit maker revealed he was looking for a perfect picture to mark this year's Father's Day when his son passed on

Popular celebrities like Wumi Toriola, Kiekie, Woos, among others, have since stormed Akikalmd's page to console him

This year's Father's Day celebration was a heartbreaking moment, skit maker Akikalmd as he took to social media to announce the death of his son named Ilerioluwa on Sunday, June 18.

Akikalmd, in an Instastory, shared how he had been searching for a perfect picture of himself and his son to celebrate Father's Day.

Akikalmd announces the demise of his son. Credit: @akikalmd

Source: Instagram

It, however, turned out to be a sad twist as he lost his son on the same day.

“I was looking for a perfect picture of me and him post make I celebrate myself as a father. “My son is Gone. Ilerioluwa Tiii Loooor. I lost my son this morning ??? Rest In Peace INIOLUWA ADIGUN,” he wrote.

See a screenshot of his Instastory post below:

See the post he shared on his Instagram page

See another of his Instastory below:

Screenshot of Akikalmd's post. Credit: @akikdalmd

Source: Instagram

Celebrities, fans console Akikalmd

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

wumitoriola:

"Oh my God☹️may the Lord comfort you in this trying time ☹️."

adeyinkaalaseyori:

"Strength for you and the mum i pray. May you never experience such ever again in Gods name. Our heartfelt condolences ."

teemania_112:

"He’s gone forever️but I know he’s coming sooner or soonest GOD️️️️️."

lekan_kingkong:

"Oh lord God will grant your family strength in this trying time of irreplaceable loss. Very sad ."

kie_kie__:

"Oh my goodness! So sorry ."

paulcleverlee:

"So sorry bro❤️."

batazworld:

"God be praised still! Happy Father’s day to you regardless, you could have sacrificed anything to keep him alive. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

