Aphrodisiac specialist Jaruma is the latest celebrity to react to actor Yul Edochie's marriage drama

Jaruma knocked Yul and his second wife Judy Austin, for disrespecting May, adding that the actor would cry if his first wife leave

Jaruma's comment has stirred reactions from netizens as some of her followers asked if she sold 'Kayamata' love charm to Judy

Popular aphrodisiac specialist Hauwa Saidu, known as Jaruma, has weighed on Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's marriage saga.

Yul has been repeatedly dragged since the demise of his first son, who he had with May Edochie.

The criticisms further heightened after his second wife, Judy Austin, bragged about God’s love in her life and safe deliveries.

Jaruma claims Yul Edochie is not okay. Credit: @yuledochie @judyaustin1 @mayyuledochie/ Twitter @jaruma_empire

Not stopping there, Yul also took to his Facebook page to repost a video made by Judy which stirred reactions.

Jaruma, in a post via her Instagram page, said Yul feels Judy is the one giving him peace as she added that the actor would cry if his first wife finally leaves.

In her words:

“When a Man cheats on his wife, she despises him so much & pushes him away. Now he feels this Judy is the one giving him peace but he will surely cry when May finally Leaves..!!”

Jaruma further added in her caption that Yul was not okay.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Jaruma's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bosealaoo:

"I don’t think he’s d one handling his page , the so called manager needs to fear God , not everything or every situation can b used for traffic sha."

_bestwalter:

"Why is she going about making videos and behaving assive she is the one that lost her child? she should rest already wetin be this."

ajah_ndidi:

"He is. How can he taunt his first wife and his kids with her this much? His kids will hold him for this."

asanji_clorine:

"Are u not the one who sold kayamata to Judy ????? I think u are chasing clouts."

stacey_kelijah:

"Jaruma did you sell Judy your Kayamata?? Yes or no."

kevwe_makeover:

"@stacey_kelijah e reach to ask."

Yul reportedly blocks Rita Edochie

Yul Edochie made headlines for allegedly unfollowing his family member Rita Edochie, on social media.

This comes after Rita trended online after she shared a post assuring Yul’s first wife, May, of her standing in the family despite the issues she had been facing.

Shortly after, news started to make the rounds that Yul had unfollowed Rita.

Source: Legit.ng