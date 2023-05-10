Singer Paul Okoye and his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma have continued with their public display of affection amid relationship crash rumours

This comes after Paul gushed about his lover's new pictures, who in turn boldly called him her baby

Aside from the singer, many of Ifeoma's fans and followers have taken to her comment section to also react sweetly to the pics

Despite rumours of their relationship crash, singer Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy of Psquare, and his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma continue to grow stronger.

In their latest public display of love, Paul took to Ifeoma's Instagram page to gush about some new pictures she shared as he described her as beautiful.

Reacting to the singer's comment, Ifeoma appreciated him as she boldly called him her baby.

See their exchange below:

Netizens gush about Ifeoma's pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the other reactions that trailed Ifeoma's picture; see them below:

sandraallen7699:

"Big purr, it’s giving luxury, bad and bougie."

teggy_23:

"Psquare de chop better work abeg."

billionaria_ozoemena:

"Rudeboy vitamin d."

iam_do.nald:

"My love for slim girls if your slim dm lemme get to know guy."

chinma2:

"Keep pepering the my lady. You're not just beautiful, you're an angel."

safari_of_love:

"She leather,she a weapon=leather weapon ❤️."

shakiraaso:

"what else is gonna be sexier in back ❤️."

goldenmonique1:

"Nobody badder❤️."

gjbbdhsksm:

"Plz return someone's husband when you are done..tnkx dear @ivy_zenny."

black_caramel_001:

"Ahhhhhyou did not tell us oooo what is this hotnessssss."

Paul Okoye's bae shares fun video with mum and siblings

Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma was in the news after she shared a video of her family.

Taking to her TikTok page, Ivy posted a fun family video that captured her, her mother and her two siblings dancing.

Ivy explained in the caption of the post that people often wondered why she was so playful and that it was because of her mother.

Reacting, a netizen wrote:

“Money dey enter steady why dem no go happy.”

