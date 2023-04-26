“U for Tag Am”: Eniola Badmus Shares Cryptic Post on Fake Person Everybody Loves Because They Put On Good Show
- Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has caused a buzz on social media after she shared a cryptic post online
- On her Instagram story, the movie star posted about how some fake people are loved by everyone because they put up a good show
- As expected, netizens made a series of wild guesses about who she was referring to
Controversial Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently got netizens talking for the umpteenth time. This time, it was over a cryptic post she shared.
Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star posted about a certain fake person that is loved by everyone.
According to Eniola's post, everyone loves them because they put up a good show, and it is so frustrating.
It read:
“It’s so frustrating to know how fake someone is, yet everyone loves them because they put on a good show.”
See the screenshot of the now-deleted post below:
Netizens react as Eniola Badmus shares cryptic post about a fake person
As expected, the actress’ post caused an online stir, and netizens made guesses about who she was referring to. Read some of their comments below:
thegemchemist:
“She’s talking about herself in the 3rd person pronouns. That’s so poetic.”
_holee__pop:
“But he was not fake when you guys were friends. Ppl of the world.”
iamsylvia_sylviatalk:
“Even you? ”
akwa__ugo:
“See who dey talk , Atenuje.”
Norahluv2:
“You for tag am na.”
daluxurybagsamah:
“A weapon fashion against itself.”
mizattah:
“All of a sudden Obo is fake??? Wowww.”
Eniola Badmus issues stern warning to trolls
The popular Nigerian actress was involved in a heated exchange with trolls on her social media page.
In the late hours of April 6, 2023, Eniola shared a post to issue a stern warning to her many trolls.
She made it known that people who come for her should expect her to come for them too. According to her, she is not a fool.
Not stopping there, the Nollywood star explained that her trolls should ask around about her because she is also a crazy person.
