Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has caused a buzz on social media after she shared a cryptic post online

On her Instagram story, the movie star posted about how some fake people are loved by everyone because they put up a good show

As expected, netizens made a series of wild guesses about who she was referring to

Controversial Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently got netizens talking for the umpteenth time. This time, it was over a cryptic post she shared.

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star posted about a certain fake person that is loved by everyone.

According to Eniola's post, everyone loves them because they put up a good show, and it is so frustrating.

Eniola Badmus shared a cryptic post about fake people. Photos: @eniola_badmus

It read:

“It’s so frustrating to know how fake someone is, yet everyone loves them because they put on a good show.”

See the screenshot of the now-deleted post below:

Netizens react as Eniola Badmus shares cryptic post about a fake person

As expected, the actress’ post caused an online stir, and netizens made guesses about who she was referring to. Read some of their comments below:

thegemchemist:

“She’s talking about herself in the 3rd person pronouns. That’s so poetic.”

_holee__pop:

“But he was not fake when you guys were friends. Ppl of the world.”

iamsylvia_sylviatalk:

“Even you? ”

akwa__ugo:

“See who dey talk , Atenuje.”

Norahluv2:

“You for tag am na.”

daluxurybagsamah:

“A weapon fashion against itself.”

mizattah:

“All of a sudden Obo is fake??? Wowww.”

Eniola Badmus issues stern warning to trolls

The popular Nigerian actress was involved in a heated exchange with trolls on her social media page.

In the late hours of April 6, 2023, Eniola shared a post to issue a stern warning to her many trolls.

She made it known that people who come for her should expect her to come for them too. According to her, she is not a fool.

Not stopping there, the Nollywood star explained that her trolls should ask around about her because she is also a crazy person.

