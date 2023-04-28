Social media users go wild as they hail Playnetwork after it officially launched Nollywood's first game app

The title of the game is "Aki and Pawpaw's Epic Run" In the trailer of the new game, Nollywood legends Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze were seen as the main characters

The new game is a Nigerian adapted version of the popular mobile phone game Temple Run but with certain unique features with an indigenous touch to it

Nollywood's first game app, the Aki and Pawpaw Epic Run, goes viral online. The new game has its main characters as Nigerian actors and comics Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki and Pawpaw.

The game, which was designed by Playnetwork, was recently launched and had been getting a lot of reviews and great feedback.

Nollywood launches its first game app featuring legendary characters Aki and Pawpaw. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@ositaihemeofficial

Source: Instagram

However, the unique language and voice features have gripped people's imagination the most about the new game.

Sounds like "Eweeee', 'He don jam', and 'E le won' are some of the highlights of the mobile game. It is reportedly available on App Store for Android phones and the Google play store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the trailer of the new Aki and Paw Paw Epic run below:

See how netizens reacted to the launch of the Aki and Pawpaw game launch:

@princesdebbiee:

"I like the game but it glitches a bit, tho I love it fun and funny."

@thevanesaonly:

"Kudos Nigeria don Dey try but Abeg make ona upgrade ona film tricks."

@flexrestaurant_lounge:

"I hope the improve on the graphics and map soon."

@xnxn00111:

"I don download now I go try am out."

@stackchyna__:

"Downloading watching it alone sound interesting."

@officialsimcard:

"Aki and PawPaw Legendary is unmatched❤️."

@akwaokuko_na_oba_official:

"Nice one, originality is still what we need."

@jesusboi_:

"Omo, the rate at which these guys keep trending after so many years of coming to stardom...it can Only be Grace o."

@africanzo_:

"Cubana Chief priest they this game to oo, but you have to Unlock him."

@iam_izuyoung:

"I dey level 4 now."

Osita Iheme & Chinedu Ikedieze roll back the years in viral clip, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video of veteran Nigerian comic actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki and Pawpaw, had sparked reactions online.

In the trending clip, Aki and Pawpaw were seen thrilling an audience with some of their banging tunes from years back.

It was a song they performed in one of the evergreen movies, Reggae Boys. The clip brought back memories as the pair gleefully delivered an excellent performance.

Source: Legit.ng