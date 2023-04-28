Nigerian fast-rising act Rema has continued to empower the wings of Afrobeats to soar higher as he sets new record

The Dumebi breakout made history by becoming the most-streamed Nigerian debut album of all time on Spotify

With his deluxe album Raves & Roses, the Mavin hotshot set a new standard on the international streaming platform Spofity

Multi-platinum-selling artist, Rema’s debut album Rave & Roses has broken the record for most streams by an African act on Spotify.

With over I billion on the international streaming app Spotify, Rema sets a new record for African artists.

The deluxe album, which features three previously unreleased singles titled, "Charm", "Hov" & "Dunno Me" also contains the remix of his global hit "Calm Down" featuring Selena Gomez and the two singles he released in February, "Holiday" and "Reason You.

Since the album's release, Rema has broken old records and set new ones, establishing himself as a formidable force and the head of the new school in the music industry.

See the post below

Social media users react

iamruchiberto:

"Wait... You mean say fc,30bg and outsiders albums never achieve this level .. wonderful."

akonbelly:

"If na Wizkid or Davido or Burna everywhere go full but Rema they will do like they don’t see it."

otfvon77:

"And one song make reach there we know so make him calm down."

francis.bright:

"This is DELUXE VERSION & All of that came from Calm down Remix track it's just like the continuation of the Massive Hit track Streams."

Barcelona FC uses Rema’s song in their video as they arrive in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Spanish football club Barcelona made use of Rema's Calm Down in a video of them arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona shared the video on its official Instagram account.

Reacting, someone said:

"This is great, Love nwatiti was on everywhere on social media last year almost every football clubs used that song, i fact every big social media account."

