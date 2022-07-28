Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, is in the news this time around over his ‘level of respect’ to movie veterans

Just recently, a video made the rounds showing the actor greeting his senior colleagues and Aki and Pawpaw stars, Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze

In the video, Zubby bowed to greet the movie veterans and even collected the bag one of them was carrying

Popular Nigerian actor, Zubby Michael, recently had people commending him over how he greeted movie veterans, Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze of the Aki and Pawpaw fame.

In a video making the rounds online, Zubby was seen showing great respect to the movie veterans after they met somewhere.

The young actor started out by bowing to greet Osita Iheme and taking a walk with him before he spotted Chinedu Ikedieze at the back. He cut short his walk and proceeded to meet the other actor.

Zubby Michael bows to greet Aki and Pawpaw in viral video. Photos: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby then greeted the Aki and Pawpaw star by bowing very low while the actor responded by patting him on the back.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The film star also noticed that Ikedieze was carrying a big black bag and he proceeded to collect it from him.

See the heartwarming video below:

Internet users react as Zubby Michael greets Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze with respect

The video of what transpired between the actors soon went viral on social media and a number of Nigerians had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Fowope1:

“No wonder he succeed in everything❤️.”

Classyamyy:

“He is very respectful......forget gra gra .”

___Matino:

“Respect for cam , Wetin u expect am to do , make e knock their head ?”

Hohah35169:

“See me here smiling Zuby na inside movie he de show wayward man too real in reality ❤️.”

Emmy__chidi:

“HEIGHT of respect ke... them be age mate b4?”

Official_betty60:

“The song says it allwhen ya big ya big‍them no be mate.”

__just.mi_de:

“Yes na he senior am na .”

Ano_nymous70000:

“Dem no be him mate I swear.”

Fineboymatty:

“Things we love to see...upcoming better learn...stay humble ❤️❤️❤️.”

Bigboddy001:

“Naso he suppose be ❤️❤️❤️”

Nice one.

Zubby Michael makes it rain at B-Red's birthday party

Davido’s cousin and son of Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, Bred, is making headlines over a video from his birthday party in Lagos state on Saturday, July 23.

The video that surfaced online showed an excited Bred dancing while actor Zubby Michael and other friends at the party made money rain on him.

Many have since taken to the comment section to air their reaction, as some said Bred shouldn’t have flaunted such lifestyle, especially when his father just won the Osun state election.

Source: Legit.ng