A throwback of Ooni of Ife wearing English dress and looking different was trending on Instagram

In the photo, the most respected king in Osun State, was able to allow himself to show the other side of him that many people had never seen before

In one of the photos, the Ooni of Ife was dressed in a resplendent suit which demonstrated how classy and modern he could be if it was required by his responsibility as a traditional ruler

The Ooni Ife gave the audience a glimpse into his last life by sharing what his dressing style before fame.

The classy man took to social media to relive memories of the past when he had taken up the prestigious seat which required him to be dressed in a certain way.

Ooni of Ife shares throwback photos. Photo credit: Ooni of Ife Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The photos were accompanied with a moving message that read thus:

"Permit your mind to break barriers and YOU will. Before I was bestowed the honour of ascending the throne of my forebears, I enjoyed pushing the limits of my imagination and turning impossibilities into realities. What a beautiful flashback reminsicing on one of most compact and functional estates in Lagos. North-pointe built circa 2012, my last project before the throne. Your mind is a compelling catalyst that can inspire possibilities. There is no limitations for a resolute, compact and functional mind."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the photos below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@bolaji _abimbola reacted:

"I can testify to your tenacity and purposeful business life. You and your friend K are forever an inspiration to me and many others. May your reign be long, peaceful and prosperous."

@yinkhieght said:

"Long live your Majesty."

@manyyy20 wrote:

"A Role Model A Chief #motivation."

@adesinaadeoye added:

"Real Estate Pioneer Founder in the Lekki/lbeju Axis. My Mentor My Kabiyesi."

@monnarch_official commented:

"Oba 50 loti je ,oba adeyeye ni 51,Elede wa tide oyo, ati l'oba to ja international I'oba wa."

@jam_officialfalex also commented:

"May your day be long baba | Wan come visit you at your palace Soonest."

@jidefadairo also reacted:

"Hmmm Northpointe. What a memorable project. But Inagbe Grand Resort was actually the last project before the Calling."

Ooni of Ife stuns Nigerians with revelation of who Jesus Christ truly is

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has acknowledged and confessed that Jesus Christ is the Lord of lords.

Oba Ogunwusi who on Saturday, January 7, disclosed that Christ turned his shame into celebration, noted that he has a lot of reasons to be grateful to God, Daily Trust reports.

Leading a praise and worship session during the New Year Prayers organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ile-Ife, the high-ranking monarch noted that he has a lot of personal testimonies to agree with the Bible that only fools say there is no God.

Source: Legit.ng