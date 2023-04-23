Nollywood stars Mercy Johnson and Destiny Etiko have unfollowed each other on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram

It is unknown whether this is as a result of a glitch on the platform as the two are known to be good friends

This has, however, raised speculations among netizens as some suggested all may not be well between the two stars

Popular Nollywood stars Mercy Johnson and Destiny Etiko are making headlines after details emerged online that they had unfollowed each other on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Netizens react as Mercy Johnson and Destiny Etiko unfollow each other. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Before this, the two had a good bond which was admired by many of their fans and followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, some of their fans were first to notice they were no longer following each other on Instagram.

See proof below:

This has fuelled different speculations from netizens as some believe all may not be well between the two Nollywood stars.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

barristertreasure:

"To think mercy Johnson blocked me a huge fan just because I liked a comment telling her to make sure the husband delivers as he won the election. Na wa ooh."

annyberryxx:

"E no get where Destiny take teach Mercy na Our MJ pass her by far."

omon_luv1:

"Yes mercy unfollowed her after her husband worn d election.......not that mercy also unfollowed oma,Nuella, Susan Patrick, adakarl, realmabelmakun,....ND so many more.... mercy is good at unfollowing .....is her life style."

lengendrysandy:

"I noticed something about mercy Johnson... She can't take criticism... It has to be compliments or you're blocked... Topical."

fineugy:

"It's the way mercy sees herself as a god in nollywood for me."

charmycyn_:

"Haaaa wetin happen nah."

Mercy Jonhson raises with her youngest daughter

Legit.ng reported how Mercy Johnson seemed to have taken a swipe at those who reduce or falsify their age.

In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of four shared a cute video of her and her youngest daughter, Divine, having fun at a park in Lagos.

In the clip, the actress was seen trying to keep up with her daughter's pace as they played around in a bouncing castle.

Source: Legit.ng