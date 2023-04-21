Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO regained her freedom after spending three weeks in prison

Many believe that her strong resolve to stand with businessman IVD after the death of his wife is the major reason she found herself in trouble

Shortly after her release,it has been reported that Blessing CEO and IVD are no longer following each other on Instagram

The controversial lifestyle influencer was arrested few weeks ago, on April 1, 2023, over an alleged cyber-bullying of Folashade Samuels, the sister of late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of auto dealer IVD.

On regaining her freedom after almost finding it difficult to pay her N10m bail, there is a fresh update on Blessing CEO and IVD's alleged relationship.

Blessing CEO and IVD unfollow each other on IG Photo credit: @officialbblessingceo/@ivd001

According to a popular blog, Instablog, the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This might have come from the fact that after the relationship expert was granted bail, she spent a long time in detention before raising the money, and netizens wondered if IVD deserted her.

Reactions to Blessing and IVD's new update

thefoodnetworknig2:

"You go prison for love still chop breakfast! Which kin agbako head you get laidis?"

kayceeblinqs:

"Baba no show love"

kelvin_gream:

"I tell una make una no comot this blessing for prison, Shay una see as unnecessary drama."

milly_posh21:

"Na disguise, maybe na wetin court tell her werey."

oluwakemi._o:

"What will now happen to d tattoo wahala no dey finish."

nellynells__:

"Trailer don pass their middle "

ifeomaonye:

"Is it not blessing??? Nothing is sudden or unplanned with her. Prison has only given her more content ideas. The internet is her source of livelihood."

aolat_ayonimofe1:

"Wetin go happen to that tattoo now ??"

mc_ichie:

"Relationship expert no fit maintain relationship.. O chi m "

arashowpartiessandeventss:

"BIMBO spirit don scatter them."

Blessing CEO gushes over lover who inked her name on his body

Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO trended on social media platforms.

The entrepreneur made it to the news after she showed off the tattoo of her name on her man's hand and gushed over how he broke her walls and guards to get her to fall in love with him.

Blessing continued by praising her man for succeeding, where many failed and made her realize her feelings were not dead.

