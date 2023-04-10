Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has put up a video showing her bonding with her four children

In the video, the actress, through a fun game with her kids, revealed some interesting details about themselves

Many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers, took to the actress' comment section to gush about her kids

With the Easter holiday still on, popular actress Mercy Johnson shared how she and her children Purity, Henry, Angel, and Divine have been getting along.

In a post via her Instagram page, the actress shared a cute video of her and her kids in a fun game as she gets to know some interesting details about them.

Mercy Johnson bonds with her kids. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

While the four kids in a clip revealed they love their mum by dunking their heads in bowls of water, the actress' only son Henry refused to dunk his head into the water when the kids were asked who loved their father, Prince Okojie.

Reacting to Henry's action, Mercy, in the caption of the video, wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When I say @princeodiokojie should span my Henry less you see?"

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Mercy Johnson's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many gushed about the actress' kids

toyin_abraham:

"Angel is truly angel."

tuga_2smart:

"You guys should clap for divide “ who loves mummy more and she to go all down to dip her face “❤️Angel is a guru o."

enioluwaofficial:

"Awwww So cute. Sons are always mummy’s boys!❤️."

amarachiigidimbah:

"Awww , the way you bring out time for your kids is one thing I must emulate ❤️❤️❤️."

luchydonalds:

"Hahahaha you were feeling so sweet that everyone loves mummy more and Henry loves mummy the most ."

eazykov21:

"Na person wey get money dey follow kids play like this God bless every home ."

Mercy Johnson's daughter tackles her in TikTok video

Mercy Johnson sparked reactions online over a video she did with her daughters, Purity and Divine Mercy.

In the TikTok clip, the mum of four was seen trying to get her daughters on their phones to listen to her because she is their mother.

The girls refused to listen to her and made hand gestures suggesting the actress was talking too much.

Source: Legit.ng