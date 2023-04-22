Lara Kudayisi, the new bride of Teddy Don Momoh, has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

The life coach who recently wedded late Kefee's widower in a beautiful ceremony opened up about her past life which involved 15 abortions

The post which has since gone viral on social media has sparked criticisms from netizens

Shortly after the news of Kefee's widower Teddy Don Momoh tying the knot with his new bride, the couple is back in the news.

The new bride, Lara Kudayisi, made some revelations about her past life that has left some netizens scratching their heads with regards to how much information is too much information for public consumption.

Lara who is a life coach made a post about both of them healing and finding love, revealed that she became a mother at 19, was heartbroken 14 times and underwent 15 abortions.

Part of her post reads:

"You know our stories..I had a child at 19…14 Heartbreaks…15 abortions..Divorce…My husband too healed from losing his lovely wife and both of us found each other and decided to love again..It wasn’t easy..We had to heal individually..We had to learn to be in a relationship again because both of us have been single for too long.."

Social media users react to Lara Kudayisi's revelation about abortions

xtra.fits:

"Somethings are better left unsaid to the public But then again."

mzcuteganny:

"You just decided to set the poor man up for internet dragging . This man waited over 10 years ( after his wife Late keffee died), only to get married to a loose mouth…. E no good o."

jolaarz_fashionworldbackup:

"This information is too much for Social media."

real_chynaza:

"She came to my church for a program HEAL BEFORE YOU DEAL... when I heard her story nobody tell me to heal."

__hrykh:

"This is her testimony. Her story. Her life. If you decide to focus on her past, when you should focus on your future...torrrrrhhhhhh, tiẹ n ta lọ niyẹn. You are not better than her. She's the only one who can tell the consequences she has faced regarding her decisions. I hope yall heal from your traumas."

florenceokoh:

"The FBI would have to put me in a holding cell and torture me before they can get this kind of info from me."

choicest_exclusive_services:

"I no wish her bad o,but she should av waited till maybe their 10year wedding anniversary before saying this."

made_in_heaven_wears2:

"Some things are better left unsaid haba nah!!! Congratulations to her though."

