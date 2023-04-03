Nollywood's Mercy Johnson's daughters, in a video, disrespected her that it got people suggesting how she would have dealt with them in real life

In the TikTok video, the mum of four instructed her kids to listen to her because she's their mum, but the girls were not having any of it

While some Netizens shared opinions on the TV, others gushed over her first daughter Purity

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson sparked reactions on social media over a video she did with her daughters, Purity and Divine Mercy.

In the TikTok clip, the mum of four was seen trying to get her daughters on their phones to listen to her because she is their mother.

Mercy Johnson's daughter tackle her in video Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The girls refused to listen to her and made hand gestures suggesting the actress was talking too much.

The actress was shocked by her children's audacity and disrespect but refused to give up trying to establish her position till the video ended.

The actress wrote:

"I already tell am say this na tik tok,try am real life!!! You collect…..@theokojiekids ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

drealtheodora:

"The first daughter looks so much like mercy mehn so cute."

henrietta___wigs:

"You go show them why them dey call you mercy Johnson "

nwanneka_judith:

"I’m sure they’d love to start a tiktok reality show in house to get away with things like this."

yudee_classiqueevents:

"And the drama queen gave birth to her twin self "

demegoli:

"Purity is a photocopy of the mother..what a beauty."

eyes_four:

" they collect abi."

smartgawd:

"Nneh are you short or the daughter is tall"

phunaron:

"She must to collect woto woto If she try am for real life nah"

iron_lady_aka_eurosandpounds:

"I really like purity d way she acted her part, so sweet. I keep on watching it all over again and again."

Mercy Johnson’s husband dedicates certificate of return to her after election

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, was greatly appreciated by her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, after he became the House of Representatives member-elect for the Esan South-East/ North-East constituency.

Before and during the election, his movie star wife showed him great support by going for campaigns on the street and even speaking her husband’s language to his people in Esan.

After Prince Odi won, he took to social media to share a series of photos of himself with Mercy after he had received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Source: Legit.ng