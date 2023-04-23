Nollywood star actress Ini Edo is marking her birthday today, April 23, and it is a big deal for her

The talented actress, in a birthday message, expressed gratitude to God for adding a new year to her age

Many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to pen birthday messages to her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood A-list actress Ini Edo is in a celebratory mood today, April 23, as she marks her birthday in style.

Ini Edo, who shared lovely pictures on her social media timeline, took to her Instastory to express her gratitude to God for her new age.

Ini Edo shares new pictures. Credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to me. Daughter of the most high.. Most loved and favoured. Thank you Jesus.. Where would I ever be without you. Brownsuger day is upon us... rise and buga."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her post below:

Screenshot of Ini Edo's post. Credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

See the pictures she shared below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate Ini Edo

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

sallyhappylife:

"Same birthday as my son , he is turning 14 tomorrow, Happiest birthday to u mama❤️❤️❤️."

mariachikebenjamin:

"Happiest of birthdays beautiful ."

jideoldschool1:

"Our very own. One of Nigeria's greatest exports. Proud of thespian."

yetulws1207:

"Wao! Sharing the same birthday with my son. Wishing you more glorious years ahead."

edna7732:

"Aries are the best happy happy birthday the one and only Ini Edo ❤️❤️❤️."

naza_okafor:

"My birthday mate HBD beautiful more wins."

marvylblack:

"Happy birthday momma."

orikri_ogheneovo_1:

"Mentor ❤️....my greatest achievement in 2023 will be if ma @iniedo will follow me back here on Instagram ❤️."

superbloomer:

"Stunning woman in a stunning dress."

rimmie_carson_barbie:

"My role model since i was very very little i loved you since then and I'm gonna definitely vote for you."

_josephdoris:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️."

miracleb510:

"Happy birthday beautiful sister,@iniedo I wish you many more glorious years in good health ❤️."

Ini Edo shares adorable picture of her daughter

Ini Edo put up a post of appreciation to everyone, fans and colleagues, who took time to celebrate her daughter, Light, on her birthday.

Not one to show off her motherly side, the actress who gave netizens a sneak peek of her baby, shared another photo.

Still hiding her face from the world, Ini and her daughter wore casual outfits in the lovely photo.

Source: Legit.ng