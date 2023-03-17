Ini Edo is definitely enjoying being a mother, and her daughter clocking two is the perfect avenue to show off

To appreciate everyone for their warm wishes on her daughter's second birthday, the actress shared a beautiful photo

Still hiding her baby's face, Ini radiated joy as she carried the toddler on her hip and smiled at the camera

Nollywood's Ini Edo put up a post of appreciation to everyone, fans and colleagues, who took time to celebrate her daughter, Light, on her birthday.

Not one to show off her motherly side, the actress, who gave netizens a sneak peek of her baby, shared another photo.

Ini Edo shows off her daughter in new photo Photo credit: @iniedo

Still hiding her face from the world, Ini and her daughter wore casual outfits in the lovely photo.

The highlight of the photo was the joy on the actress' face as she balanced the toddler on one hip with a big smile aimed at the camera.

She wrote:

"My heart, my love, just the two of us. From baby Light and I, thank you, aunties and uncles for all the gifts, prayers, well wishes, comments, love, and kindness showered on us. We are grateful, we love you.❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Reactions to Ini's post

chiomakpotha:

"I am so joyed ❤️"

thechomzy:

"So beautiful "

biolabayo1:

We love you baby Light ❤️❤️

uzor.arukwe:

"I deeply appreciate this post. ❤️"

fourteenth_feb:

"So why are you now hiding her face?"

kiki.roles:

"This got me teary eyed and I don’t know why lol '

manuelsbeautty_gh:

"From behind I can tell she’s so pretty "

topeolowoniyan:

"Happy Happy Birthday darling, just as your name is, you will always shine bright, you will never know darkness in Jesus name❤️"

jenniferjennynancy:

"Add one more God is amazing."

Ini Edo celebrates daughter's 2nd birthday

Ini Edo's first and only child, Light, clocked two on March 15, and one day after, the actress took to social media to celebrate.

Sharing a photo of her daughter as they rocked matching wine outfits with only a small view of her face, the actress gushed over her adorable little bundle of joy.

According to Ini, she never knew how much change, joy, and comfort having a child in 2021 would bring to her life.

