Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana is gearing up to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife

In a post on his page, Cubana gushed over his wife as he shared a video showing her off

The businessman also revealed that his wife will get the exact theme she wants for their anniversary

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby are getting set to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared a video of his beautiful wife as she walked towards him in their garden for a good time.

Obi Cubana and wife set to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Cubana, in his caption, revealed that he dated his wife for two years, and now that they are entering their 15th year, she wants a ball, and he would give her one.

The businessman wrote:

"So I dated this my babe for two and half yrs (2006 to 2008) and we've been married for 15yrs! (Since 2008). She now says she wants a ball for the 15th year wedding anniversary. Ok, she'll definitely get onePlanning don start like this@lush_eby my guy for life ❤️#15thweddinganniversary #odogwufamily#samsungfamily"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Obi Cubana's post

mariachikebenjamin:

"Love no pass like this ❤️"

strictly_weightloss:

"She deserves the world "

fire_cubana247:

"Lol. @lush_eby I’m going to buy my suit. God bless your home chief❤️"

ambassador213:

"SHE DESERVES IT❤️❤️"

mayor.blessing.75054:

"Soft lifestyle with wifey not with any of this slay queen oooh. Brother Obi you are my mentor I'm proud of you. Not all men will be able to display themselves with their wife every time on social media."

nnezims:

"She deserves it n more❤️"

uboksrichards_:

"When you marry the right woman ❤️ @obi_cubana."

badwhizzy_:

"God bless your marriage."

