Nollywood actress Ini Edo has urged Nigerians to pray ahead of the presidential election result release

The talented moviemaker, in a post, said she doesn’t think Nigerians are ready for the level of heartbreak that seems to be coming

Her statement has sparked reactions as it didn’t go down well with many who knocked her for not making her stand known like some of her colleagues

Popular Nigerian actress Ini Edo has encouraged Nigerians to pray as many await the release of the presidential election result.

According to Ini Edo, she doesn’t think Nigerians are ready for the level of heartbreak that awaits.

Ini Edo speaks of impending heartbreak. Credit: @iniedo

She wrote:

"I don't think Nigerians are ready for the level of heartbreak that seems to be coming. Pray people, pray.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Ini Edo’s post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below

themarilynchinwe:

"Ini hasn’t said anything about the elections until this pessimistic post. Abi?"

onyinyengonadi:

"Prayer ain’t gon do nothing! We’ve done our part! Just rain thunder and brimstone!"

adorable_kyrah:

"God pass them."

matete4real:

"Thank God I have already made up my mind that they will definitely give bad government."

me_soma_m:

"We’ve prayed, we’ve voted! They have constantly attacked us, we still prayed.mOnly the vawlence takes by force."

cleopatracedar__:

"This not time for Prayer,this is time for action,the one wey we don pray no work."

rootschannel:

"She didn't support anyone, it's to come out with a negative post at the last minute."

iambobpr:

"You sef pray."

ejescooo22:

"If you don’t have any positive thing to say pls keep quiet @ini."

fruit.fulness:

'We the Nigerian youth will never accept any injustice."

kewelicious:

"God nor go shame us! We been praying since forever, it's time to PRAISE because the victory is here!!!! ."

