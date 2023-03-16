Ini Edo's daughter Light has clocked two, and the actress, on her Instagram page, celebrated her daughter

The mum of one revealed how much her life has changed since her daughter came into her life

Ini, who gushed over her adorable toddler, put her in the hands of God as she reiterated her love for her

Ini Edo's first and only child, Light, clocked two on March 15 and one day after, the actress took to social media to celebrate.

Sharing a photo of her daughter as they rocked matching wine outfits with only a small view of her face, the actress gushed over her adorable little bundle of joy.

Ini Edo's daughter celebrates 2nd birthday Photo credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

According to Ini, she never knew how much change, joy, and comfort having a child in 2021 would bring to her life.

The actress re-dedicated her baby to God, who gave her and reiterated love for her.

She wrote:

"Baby LIGHT IS 2 ♥️On the 15th of March 2021, God blessed me with the Greatest Gift and my biggest heart desire. A Shining LIGHT and the most precious, adorable little girl. I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and Joy a human could bring... My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself.. You are a Light to us and to your generation. As you turn 2, I re dedicate you to the God that Gave you to me. The One who never sleeps nor slumber... HE is doing an excellent Job at taking care of us... Grow in wisdom and abundance of Grace my little Angel. Mummy loves you too much."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Ini Edo

mo_bimpe:

"Happy birthday baby "

uchejombo:

"Happy birthday princess love you Light always ❤️"

sleek_daisy:

"Happy birthday little princess, your light no one can dim in Jesus mighty name Amen."

iam_cutelove:

"❤️❤️❤️ #Light such a beautiful name."

medlinboss:

"Awwww Bless her it’s amazing how time flies congratulations gurl friend she is indeed a gift from God we celebrate life ❤️may she grow and shine in the lord and continue to be a source of Joy to you and household In Jesus Mighty Name I pray AMEN

aama_rra:

"She will continue to be a light to you and the household happy Birthday Light."

