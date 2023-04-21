Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna on Friday, April 21, laid his mother to rest as he penned tributes to her on his page

The likes of actor Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual, among others, were spotted with IK and his family

Other Nollywood stars have since taken to IK's comment section to offer words of comfort to him

Popular actor Ikechukwu IK Ogbona on Friday, April 21, shared a picture of his late mother as he revealed her body would be laid the same day.

IK Ogbonna took to his social media timeline to gush about his mother, who he described as a queen.

IK Ogbonna shares his mum's picture. Credit: @ikogbonna

In his words:

“A Queen and more ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Rest well mama ️️️️️️Today we lay mama’s body to rest …. But her spirit lives on. I Love you forever and more.”

The likes of Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual ,among others were spotted with the actor.

See the picture he shared below:

Celebrities, fand ans pen tribute to IK's mum

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry took to the actor's page to offer words of comfort to him.

See some of their messages below:

parishafrica:

"It’s well bro. This life is a temporary home for us well. My prayers are with you and family."

ushbebecomedian:

"Rest mama ❤️❤️❤️."

chidimokeme:

"Condolences my bro. May mama’s soul Rest In Peace ."

whitemoney:

"Rip mama rest well in the bosom of the lord ."

uchennannanna:

"Keep resting in the Lord Mommy My God strengthen you bro."

recherche_beauty_palace:

"My deepest condolences n❤️."

theonlychigul:

"Hugs nna m...God will give you strength and peace."

abutexfoodequipment:

"Stay strong bro, she’s in heaven watching over you and ur family. My condolences ."

angelshanpepe:

"❤️ may her soul continue to rest in peace."

gloriaosarfo:

"Aaaaaw my condolences to you and your family dear Mothers are priceless❤ It is well ❤."

