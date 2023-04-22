A moving video showing the moment actress Chioma Chijioke broke down in tears while paying tribute to her late hubby is trending online

The actress, who lost her husband, Kingsley Anosike, back in February, was spotted alongside some family members

The video has stirred emotions from netizens on social media as many penned comforting messages to her

A trending video of Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke breaking down in tears as she paid tribute to her husband, Kingsley Anosike, who passed away in February at 36, has left many emotional online.

The video, which was shared via Chioma's Instagram page, comes as she laid her husband to rest.

Chioma Chijioke sings her late husband's praises. Credit: @chiomachijiokeanosike

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Chioma Chijioke says the day her hubby died was the worst day of her life

In a post earlier this month, the actress penned a farewell message to her late husband as she wrote:

"Odogwu dim Dim oma This month is the month I will officially bid you farewell it’s getting dawn on me that I won’t see you again the worst day of my life was the last day of yours."

See her post below:

In February, after her husband's death, Chioma revealed she couldn't believe he was no more as it all felt like a dream to her.

Netizens console Chioma Chijioke

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mc_humble__:

"No pain is greater than loosing your partner at a tender age."

ifeoma_madueme:

"Imagine going through these horrible streets and getting served breakfast then you finally find your person and just to loose them to death . Sad deeply sad."

aminuononoaishat:

"The lost of a loved one is like a permanent pain on a bone marrow! May the Great God accept him in His abode and give the family the fortitude to bear his loss, Amen. Adieu!."

unclutterlagos:

"Meaning he was a good husband❤️."

luchi_store1:

"Even in death, she still praises him. Rip in peace to your dearest.."

Kingsley Anosike passes on

Legit.ng in February reported that the demise of actor and director Kingsley Anosike left many in shock, including actor Emeka Okoye, who revealed it was a big loss to the movie industry.

Emeka, in a post via his Instagram page, prayed for Kingsley’s family and recounted his experience with the late director.

He said:

“I can’t even believe my self that I had chat with you on equipment rentals in asaba. Some days ago."

