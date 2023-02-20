Actor Emeka Okoye has reacted to the death of actor and director Kingsley Anosike, who recently passed on

Okoye recounted how the late director had recommended his wife Chioma Chijioke as a great comic actress for a movie project

The news of Kingsley’s death has stirred reactions from many, as the actor had celebrated his wife on Valentine’s day a few days ago

The demise of actor and director Kingsley Anosike has left many in shock, including actor Emeka Okoye, who revealed it was a big loss to the movie industry.

Emeka, in a post via his Instasgram page, prayed for Kingsley’s family and recounted his experience with the late director.

Emeka Okoye reacts to Chioma Chijioke’s hubby Kingsley Anosike's death. Credit: @kingsleyorjianosike @emekaokoye14

He said:

“I can’t even believe my self that I had chat with you on equipment rentals in asaba. Some days ago. Which you you were suggesting I should bring your wife on board as one of my major casts that she is a great comic actor. Am shocked at this sudden death.”

See Emeka Okoye’s post below:

Below is the last post Kingsley Anosike shared on his Instagram as he joined in Valentine’s day celebration:

Netizens react to Kingsley Anosike’s death

See some of the reactions:

joycejikky:

"I can't believe what I'm hearing."

logicmantv:

"This post had less than 10 comments when it was made, but now it's having over 50 comments. What a world."

shallyomandra1:

"God pls let this not be true."

stanley_ontop:

"Kingsley wake up ooooo… just no use us play pranks oooooo…… me and you talk last night naaa Abeg wake up jooooorrrr."

mengnjojuliette:

"Rip bro my condolences to the hole family Kuwait is missing you already ."

chef_adadinma:

"Chioma don't deserve this .. God I hope it's not true."

Chioma Anosike says belief that celebrities marriages don't work is a lie

Chioma Chijioke Anosike in a previous report via Legit.ng slammed Nigerians who think that the marriages of celebrities do not last.

The actress, who just clocked one year in marriage took to her official Instagram page to state that the belief is a lie.

According to her, some people do not let their homes fail and she is a living testimony.

