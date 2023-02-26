Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reacted to the demise of actress Chioma Chijioke’s husband, Kingsley Anosike

Yul, in a lengthy statement, revealed Kingsley was one of the coolest directors in the Nigerian movie industry

The actor added that before his death, Kingsley was planning to invite him over to Kuwait to run a few things

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is one of the popular celebrities who have mourned the demise of actress Chioma Chijioke’s husband and director, Kingsley Anosike.

Yul, who shared a picture of the late Kingsley on his Instagram page, described him as one of the coolest directors in the movie industry.

Yul Edochie describes Kingsley Anosike as one of the coolest directors in Nollywood. Credit: @yuledochie @kingsleyorjianosike

Source: Instagram

The actor also opened up about how Chioma’s husband was planning to invite him to Kuwait for some opportunities in the middle east country.

He wrote:

“I remember you called me sometime in December I think and told me about the opportunities in Kuwait and how you were making plans to invite me over there to run a few things. I didn’t know it would be our last discussion. How uncertain life is. I’m pained. But we can never question God. You ran your race gallantly. You made your mark here. So many films to your name. The world knows you were here. Rest well bro. May God grant your wife @chiomachijiokeanosike family and friends the strength to bear the loss.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Yul Edochie mourns Kingsley Anosike

See some of the reactions below:

boyd_egbuche:

"Odogwu when and how did this happen? My last job with him was 2021 before I left asaba for Lagos. I’ve known him from wayback 2012 when he was a production manager. This is so not good to hear."

cream_yqueen:

"Omo e pain me ooh cause nah the first Nollywoood celebrity where follow me back for Ig Omo life sha."

divasisay:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

mmiligold11:

"Na WA so sorry.i feel for ur wife she's so young to be a widow rest easy my brother God knows best."

Chioma Chijioke breaks silence days after husband's demise

Chioma Chijioke broke her silence days after her husband and director, Kingsley Anosike, passed away in a post via her Instagram page.

In an emotional post, Chioma said her husband’s death was like a dream to her.

She, however, stressed that reality dawned on her when she saw his cold body wrapped from head to toe.

Source: Legit.ng