Blessing CEO appeared to have been granted by the Nigeria police force after spending twenty days in their custody

The controversial influencer took to social media to alert her fans and followers of her comeback and promised to share her experience soon

Blessing also went on to share an intense video of herself in a red dinner gown as she flaunted her well-chiselled body

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing CEO, who has been under Nigeria police custody, appears to have been granted bail.

The controversial lifestyle influencer was arrested few weeks ago, on April 1, 2023, over an alleged cyber-bullying of Folashade Samuels, the sister of late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of auto dealer IVD.

In a recent post on her page, Blessing was seen in a red savage dinner gown as she walked elegantly to display her pear-shaped Brazilian bum.

The relationship therapist had earlier announced her return, where she told her fans how terrified she was about the whole incident and promised to give them the juicy details later.

Fans react dividedly over Blessing CEO’s return

irene_candy24:

"Blessing you just came out…Relax small first Biko."

christopher.cherrie:

"Oya rush to hospital first for a proper nyash massage my dear ."

bemsen_doris:

"Was praying for you to stay till December so that you will learn small lesson,why now????"

denrele_edun:

"Amazonian. Warrior. Fighter. The BluePrint herself. GOD'S GRACE GAT YOU. Now you know what to do..... "

_watalamo:

"She was arrest unlawfully…. She has the write to her own opinion. Emotions were suppose to be kept aside . Failed constitution."

gistlovergram_mediahouse:

"Rubber yansh, is that you?? Oya shake what your doctor gave you, shake am."

olivieleojo:

"Queen of lies,u are not back IVD can’t even get u out,u see who u where fighting for."

comfort__interior:

"After 20 days at kirikiri, no easy welcome noise maker."

Netizens ask Blessing CEO’s Mentees, Friends to help bail her

A Twitter user dedicated her time to calling out the millions of women who see Blessing CEO as a role model and have refused to support her in her trying time.

According to her, the influencer revealed that she couldn't afford the N10m bail, and understandably so, because she just had her behind worked on.

Blessing CEO was charged with six counts by the Lagos state police command, including cyberbullying, libel, and showing unedited films. The case was heard by Judge Yelim Bogoro.

