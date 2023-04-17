Veteran actor Alex Usifo on Sunday, April 16, marked his 70th birthday in style as a video showed him dancing

Nollywood veteran actor Alex Usifo marked his 70th birthday on Sunday, April 16, and it came with lovely messages from his fans and well-wishers.

Fans pen birthday message to Alex Usifo at 70. Credit: @alexusifo_official

Alex, who is known for his baritone voice, also shared a cute picture on his Instagram page and added a caption that read:

"70 years younger Happy Birthday to me."

The actor's daughter, Sarah, also took to her Twitter handle to gush about her dad, who she described as her best guy.

"The big 70!! Happy 70th birthday to my best guy, and the person I love the most in this world, my dad!!, she wrote:

Fans pen birthday message to Alex Usifo at 70

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

RapidMax01:

"Arrrgh… it haf tayed oh. Been long I saw actor Alex on the screen. He stopped acting? Happy birthday to him."

bunmola2010:

"Happy birthday to him,may he continue to flourish in good healthy.Please can you post one picture if him smiling/laughing."

Nwesleyike:

"Abass, I used to be afraid of this guy just cause of that role he played on tv, never met him but he just had that presence that came out the TV and fill the sitting room. Good actor. Happy birthday."

kvngjayd:

"One of my favorite nollywood actors ."

iamakangunapase:

"Happy birthday Sir Alex Usifo. Thank you for making my childhood memorable with your movies."

Video of Alex Usifo doing push-ups causes a stir

Alex Usifo was spotted in a video doing push-ups which left many talking.

The clip captured the moment Usifo energetically engaged in the popular push-up exercise routine common amongst youngsters.

Usifo pushed against the floor about fifteen times before he rose to his feet and quickly took a seat to catch his breath.

