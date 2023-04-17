A mother has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a video of her son who climbs heights at just 9 months

In the video shared via TikTok, the strong little boy was spotted climbing some high steps without fear

Social media users have reacted massively to the viral clip with many praising the toddler for being so agile

The agility of a smart toddler has earned him accolades from several online folks.

In a video shared by his mother with the handle @shuga.david on TikTok, the boy was seen climbing the steps of a clothing rail.

9-month-old boy climbs ladder Photo credit: @shuga.david

Source: TikTok

Watching such an epic moment was so surprising for the toddler's mother who immediately brought out a phone to film her child.

"See my 9 months old pikin. This boy be doing the most", she said.

Social media reactions

@ddy778 noted:

"Wow. Is this normal for 9 months? Growing too fast ooo. Brave boy."

@rx_gift_enoma said:

"The baby know say he has to be strong cause the country is something else."

@hardunnieade reacted:

"You get mind Dey do video ha. I no get ham. My life wire go don cut."

@ify_highfy noted:

"This boy started life from a youth corper instead of kindergarten."

@aguchigozie6 said:

"This is not a laughing issue bro. Plz put a close watch on. One love."

@pascalinluv3 reacted:

"He day among the army wen Jagaban wan get."

@vickyujunwa319 added:

"Hope you don buy army form for this guy?"

Watch the video below:

7-month-old baby climbs ladder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some parents are fearless about what they allow their children to do unaided, especially at a tender age. It is impressive that the children grow up so fast and can get around without much adult supervision.

Even before clocking one, some children are agile and hyperactive with so much energy. A seven-month-old baby boy was on the playground with an adult when he exhibited a rare form of courage and strength. He moved to the slide's ladder and used it to help himself stand upright. Then, one step at a time, using his hand to pull himself upward and his legs to push, the baby climbed the ladder in no time.

When he got to the platform on top, he laughed and looked around, obviously not afraid of heights. The intelligent child then crawled towards the slide and glided down with his two hands sliding through it. He did all these without the help of an adult.

