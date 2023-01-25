A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a cute video on TikTok to reveal how close she is to her biological father

According to the lady, her father is the 'only guy' she has, and she showed their fun-filled moments together

In the sweet video, her dad was spotted dancing and whining his waist while another part of the clip showed her lying on his lap

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok app after showing off her interesting relationship with her dad.

In the trending video, she made it clear that her father is the 'only guy' she has, and netizens gushed over the love they share.

Lady shares sweet video with her dad

Source: UGC

The young woman posted a video compilation of different joyful moments she had with her dad.

In the video, the duo were seen whining their waists, playing, dancing, going out together, and having fun.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Daddy is my only guy."

Social media reactions

@MiraQool said:

"One in a million kind of dad."

@ruthuwa130 wrote:

"I wish I have the opportunity like this. Loving this."

@Miwock Amaze commented:

"Chai can neva be me. If I even laugh with my father too much na church my uncle's go carry my name go."

@i am_gem added:

"This na the best gee for life I swear."

@nellyvicky reacted:

"the sweetest thing I have seen in the internet today."

@Mama added:

"Y’all do this your fathers I live in the same house with him and I don’t even know how he is."

@The king's daughter replied:

"You're blessed to have an amazing father."

@Rennie said:

"You’re making me to miss my dad …: School’s really draining me dad . I wanna see my babe."

@Joycee reacted:

"Daddy come see your mate ooo no be to dey shout for me Everytime."

@Felicia Matthew wrote:

"Omo ur popsy na cruise I swear so sweet."

Watch the video below:

Lady dances with dad in video

