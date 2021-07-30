Veteran Nollywood actor Alex Usifo was glad to work on the same set son of a contemporary, Pete Edochie, Yul

The older actor happily referred to the younger one as his son after the latter shared a video appreciating working with Usifo

The two actors gave an impressive performance that got them applauded by their colleagues on the set of the yet-to-be-released movie

Very few Nollywood actors are known to have the deep tone, bass, voice, and for the few who have it, the vocal chord added to their value and attraction especially from their female fans.

Some of the lucky actors with this type of voice are actors Alex Usifo and Yul Edochie.

Despite their similarities in voice, it is always rare you see the two actors, one a veteran and the other, younger but popular, featured together in the same movie.

Such an opportunity recently presented itself and the two actors, Alex and Yul, went head to head, had an argument and the beauty of their unique voices came to play.

Nollywood actors Yul Edochie and Alex Usifo on a movie set. Photo: Alex Usifo/Yul Edochie

Source: Instagram

They were captured recording a burial scene and the two went eyeballs to eyeballs, baritone to baritone to amplify their trade.

A video of their altercation was shared on Instagram by the younger actor who appreciated the opportunity to work with the veteran who he grew up watching as a child. He captioned it:

"Working with Uncle Alex Usifo is always an honour. A true Legend in the craft.We are making another massive hit. Take a look."

In another post, the renowned older actor reshared an Instagram post made by Yul giving honour to Alex as they would be working together. Alex captioned his post:

"My son"

Yul Edochie speaks on money ritual

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that just as Kanayo O. Kanayo constantly tells fans that he is not a money ritualist, Yul Edochie also made a clarification on social media.

The actor said a lot of people have been coming to his DM with inquiries on how to go about doing money rituals.

He, however, explained that things that happen in movies are simply storylines and do not translate to real-life happenings.

Edochie made reference to American movies and how a single actor can wipe out an entire city.

Source: Legit