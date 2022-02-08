A video of veteran Nollywood actor Alex Usifo has surfaced in the online community to the delight of social media users

The movie star who is in his late sixties was spotted keeping fit by doing the popular push-up exercise routine

Even though Usifo appeared energetic in the video, some social media users submitted that the routine took a toll on him

Veteran Nollywood actor Alex Usifo may be close to hitting the big 70 but it appears age has nothing on the thespian.

The respected movie star was recently spotted in a video making the rounds in the online community.

Veteran actor Alex Usifo spotted doing push-ups in viral video. Photo: @alexusifo_official

The clip captured the moment Usifo energetically engaged in the popular push-up exercise routine common amongst youngsters.

Usifo pushed against the floor about fifteen times before he rose to his feet and quickly took a seat to catch his breath.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The veteran actor didn’t do badly for someone his age but some social media users were of the opinion that the little exercise took a toll on him.

Read reactions spotted below:

oladunnioffical said:

"Baba dey find where to sit."

oma__licha__ said:

"Be like say eyes turn baba small sha ."

frankchester24 said:

"Baba don run out of breathe .. make una give am chair first ."

volzcouture said:

"Awwwww pappi is still looking good. God bless u sir."

seunmme said:

"Those guys at the back peeping like wow see oga."

lymafragile said:

"If dis man catch person like dis ehnn? haaaaa lemme not talk."

crownthecook_ said:

"I dey see something else OOO .. he go Sabi well Sha."

