One of Nigeria’s top actresses, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to celebrate movie veteran, Ekpenyong Bassey, on his 60th birthday.

The veteran actor clocked the milestone age on March 21, 2023, and Iyabo decided to give him his flowers on social media.

The actress shared a photo of the celebrant and accompanied it with a caption where she shared the story of how he helped to kick start her career.

According to Iyabo Ojo, the little referral note he gave her 25 years ago to give her then director was the starting point of her successful and beautiful career.

Iyabo Ojo also called Ekpenyong Bassey an icon and a great man before she proceeded to shower prayers on him on his 60th birthday.

She wrote:

“Today, i celebrate a great man, an icon, my God sent @officialkeppyekpenyong that little referral note you gave me 25 years ago to give Uncle's Matthias (then director) was my starting point to a now beautiful & successful career as an actor ........my success story can never be complete without you....... happy 60th birthday, and may you continue to flourish in God's grace and blessings.... Thank you & your beautiful wife for opening your doors to me, accepting & believing in me, I'm forever grateful, sir ☺️.”

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo celebrates Ekpenyong Bassey on his 60th birthday

A number of netizens were pleased to see Iyabo Ojo giving Ekpenyong Bassey his flowers. Read some of their comments below:

mmilidoluedo:

“One of the greatest in the Nollywood industry,an icon,thank you for making me smile as a child,Keppy,Zack and Zeb Ejiro and others awww! Happy birthday sir❤️.”

adakarl1:

“It’s your appreciation for me. Many forget The Ladder. You are a true Queen. Happy birthday Uncle Kepps.”

multisources:

“Gratitude is a language understood by the wise…”

ilovedaivy_:

“He might not even take much of a big deal in what he did but the after effects is mind blo*wing like they say we rise by lifting others God bless him and God bless you too aunty iyabo.”

anthonyomachi:

“Lesson learnt always do what you will speak for you tomorrow, his good deed give birth to many success story, everything is not about money can your signature open successful doors for people? Can anyone point at you or your image that this man or woman made me who I am today, this year 2023 na to follow who know road carry use your head. happy birthday to you sir wish you long life and prosperity.”

successfultoyin:

“This is how is supposed to be done when someone helps you and you become famous,a celebrity etc you should show appreciation. Don't be ungrateful. Thank you @iyaboojofespris for this. God bless you ❤️. Happy birthday to a great Icon in Bollywood. God bless your new age sir. A beautiful 6th floor .”

themmy2:

“I can actually testify to this act I met him at the gym in stadium while training in 2019/2020, I was a corper then, he trained me “intensively because he’s brutal” that day, told him i was a corper then and he gave me 2 contacts to message that day for a job…. Even though they did not really open arms to me, He made a move that I never expected from a Celebrity that does not know me at all and he also gave me his contact to follow up. He is indeed a great man Happy birthday sir @officialkeppyekpenyong I wish you long life and prosperity. May doors if opportunities continue to open for you and your family.”

