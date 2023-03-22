Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has taken to social media to shower encomiums on her husband, MC Fish, on his birthday

The movie star’s MC husband clocked a new age on March 22, 2023, and Anita Joseph celebrated him with glowing words

A number of the couple’s fans took to Anita Joseph’s comment section to join her in celebrating her man

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, are now in the news after she took to social media to celebrate him.

On March 22, 2023, MC Fish turned a new age and his movie star wife made sure to celebrate him in an unforgettable way.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Anita posted a series of photos and video of her man and she featured in some of them. Not stopping there, she took to the caption of the post to shower him with praises.

Anita Joseph celebrates her husband, MC Fish, on his birthday. Photos: @realanitajoseph

According to her, she had prayed to God to bless her husband with her in his life. She called him the love of her life and her forever crush.

Her caption reads:

“My husband my king my prayer partner “The LOVE of my gorgeous Life

My partner in Christ “ My forever Crush “ My gist and cruise partner “ My playmate my confidant “ My Videographer my photographer my Director “ My Love here’s to more happy years pappy @realmcfish

I’ve begged God Almighty to Bless your Life with me in it ,for I do not know any High priest who can do what only God can do Jehovah Thank you for this man you have blessed me with “

Thank you for his Mum (my Mum) Who raised him so well❤️ Thank you for bringing him this far and all his Accomplishments Amen Thank you for always and always paving ways for him thank you Lord @realmcfish Oko mi May this year be remarkable in your Life Amen ‍♀️

Good health wealth is your your birthright Amen Shallom I LOVE YOU MOG Daddy G.O ”

See her post below:

Fans join Anita Joseph to celebrate her husband on his birthday

Read some of the well-wishes from fans below:

ucheelendu:

“Happy birthday to your beloved husband. More fruitful years in blessings .”

chizzyalichi:

“Happy birthday to your handsome man❤️.”

official_nkechiiziogo:

“Happy birthday to your hubby, we the online in-laws are very happy with the he treats you, May he always be happy, May he rise above every limitation, May you two continue to love each other till the end of the world in Jesus name. (Amen).”

platinumkingenero237:

“Happy birthday @realmcfish ! More grace and light .”

okonkworuffina:

“Happy birthday good man. For loving our sister like this, May all your days be blessed with every good gift Amen.”

engr_lady_tee:

“Happy Birthday @realmcfish Wish you long life in good health and wealth Congratulations .”

