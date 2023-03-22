Nollywood actor Artus Frank has made the news after he took to social media to blast critics of his wife’s look

The movie star shared photos of himself with his wife and made it clear that he did not marry her age but he married someone he was pleased with

A number of netizens took to Artus Frank’s comment section to react after he put his wife’s critics on blast

Popular Liberian Nollywood actor, Artus Frank, has made the news after he took to social media to defend his wife.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share recent photos of himself with his wife alongside another throwback photo of them together.

Artus then accompanied the photos with a caption where he blasted people who had criticized his wife’s older appearance.

Fans react as actor Artus Frank slams critics of his wife's appearance. Photos: @Iamartusfrank

According to the film star, people should leave his wife alone. He also added that he did not marry her age but he married someone he was pleased with.

Artus noted that their 20-year relationship is not the same as a 20 day relationship.

In his words:

“Leave my wife's name out of your mouths!

I did not marry AGE! I married a WOMAN in whom I am well pleased with. #20yearsIsNot20days.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Artus Frank blasts people criticising his wife’s appearance

Shortly after the Nollywood actor shared his post, it went viral on social media and got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

aminatbabalola75:

“Nothing is wrong with her nah, 20yrs of marriage no be moi moi ooo.. she even looks so good sef.”

_mobola60:

“Social media has crates unrealistic standards of beauty such that when people see normal people aging naturally they are quick to shame them. All I see is the both of them aging gracefully plus people should learn to be kind. You really don’t know what they have been through or are going through.”

misspattygh:

“Most younger women without makeup or Instagram filter won’t dare compete with this natural beauty. She’s gorgeous.”

eliasamusa:

“They want you to leave her so they can come and marry you with their bad characters.. They can't even make a good wife for just 3 months.”

estyub:

“How can one see this beauty and call her old , is it because she has given birth , enjoy the wife of youth pay less attention to backbiters.”

Jm.superbwears:

“She's very beautiful, natural and looks calm.. Besides,a marriage of 20yrs should be respected and emulated.. God bless you madam!”

