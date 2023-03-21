Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has surfaced on the radar of a former lover again shortly after he became a landed property owner in Abuja

The actor in an Instagram post said the lady has been calling and begging for him to pick things up from where they left it

Maduqagwu, however, said he’s not sure of her true intentions and his followers also shared their opinions with him

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media with a post announcing that his former lover wants to return to his life.

According to the controversial star, the lady who left two years ago contacted him again after hearing of Tonto Dikeh’s Abuja land gift to him.

Uche Maduagwu says ex-lover wants him back. Photo: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

“Guys, I'm in shock right now, in fact, I'm speechless, my Ex Girlfriend who left me 2 years ago, suddenly started calling and begging to come back after she heard Tontolet gave me a Plot of Land in Abuja,” the actor wrote.

Maduagwu said he is confused at the moment and proceeded to ask his followers about the intentions of the lady.

See his post below:

Maduagwu’s followers react to his post

mirabellyn said:

"Abeg let her come back and sntch u out of the hand of the devil. I’m rooting for her no matter her reason atleast the devil has to loose on this."

merioboleokafor said:

"No, she is coming because you are now getting mature. After land is house then marriage."

chiom_ukeaja said:

"Forgive her if you still love her Uche don’t mind what anyone have to say."

jsc_skincare said:

"My brother run na the 800 dollars she wan come collect her own."

starstudded01 said:

"This life no balance oo, so u sef dey get girlfriend. Nuisance."

Actress Tonto Dikeh spoils Uche Maduagwu with 800 dollars

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported Uche Maduagwu expressed gratitude to his colleague and politician Tonto Dikeh after he paid a visit to her mansion.

Uche, who shared a picture of him and Tonto, revealed the actress treated him to a nice meal and gave him $800 (over N360k).

The actor further urged his fans and followers to help him appreciate Tonto for her nice gesture toward him.

