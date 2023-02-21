Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has sparked emotions on social media with a post she shared about her colleague Regina Daniels and her billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko

Halima Abubakar described her junior colleague Regina as a well-raised young woman, full of wisdom; she also showered Ned Nwoko with encomium tagging him as a truly 'big man'

The Kogi state-born actress who recently called out her ex-lover Apostle Suleman revealed in her viral post that Regina Daniels' hubby gifted her N20m

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Social media page of Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has gone agog as netizens have stormed it with comments over a post she shared hailing and showering prayers on Regina Daniels and her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko.

In the viral post, the movie star revealed that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, gifted her N20m in hard currency.

Fans react to Halima Abubakar's post online, revealing that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko gave her 20m. Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@halimaabubakar

Source: Instagram

Halima seemed super-elated in her post and couldn't hold back her emotions as she showered praises and prayers on the billionaire Delta state power couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her post singing the praises of Regina Daniels, Halima described her as a young woman with wisdom beyond her age. While also praising Rita Daniels, Regina's mum, for raising a fantastic young woman.

See Halima Abubakar's post showering Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko with praises after they gifted her 20m:

See how netizens reacted to Halima Abubakar's post praising Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

@ucheogbodo:

"God bless them."

@ronniedikko:

"Thank you Mr & Mrs Need Nwoko for coming through for Halima. The Lord bless your family."

@officialcindy_a:

"God bless them. Permanent healing to you, Amen."

@juju_chuks:

"God bless them real good."

@loybankz:

"May the Almighty continue to bless them and wish you quickest recovery."

@babadebaba1:

"Regina is lucky, she didn't follow who would use her for ritual."

@theomoyelifestyle:

"Thank You Mr & Mrs Ned Nwoko For Putting A Smile On My Fave’s Face."

@habibiluxuryhairs:

"Mighty God we pray God is really great."

@weightloss_abuja:

"Regina is actually a smart young girl."

@investor_ajayi:

"Abeg no go run after another married man again o, I no wan hear story later."

"He told me he was separated": Halima Abubakar alleges about Apostle Suleman, spills more

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Halima Abubakar recently trended on social media following her Instagram live with comedian Princess in which she went into detail about her alleged affair with Apostle Suleman Johnson.

In the four-part interview, the actress talked about the affair, claiming she was unaware that he was married as he had told her he was separated.

She stated that even after he told her about being separated, she begged him to return to his wife. Halima also said he proposed to her 'more than seven times during their affair.'

Source: Legit.ng