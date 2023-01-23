Nollywood's Halima Abubakar has gone on to dish out more allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman

The actress’ best friend Benita recently granted an interview with a social media blogger where she spilled some 'hot tea' about Halima’s relationship with the pastor

Benita revealed that her friend had removed three pregnancies while in a relationship with Johnson, which sparked outrage among netizens

Actress Halima Abubakar has continued to make more allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The actress’s bestie, Benita, was on an Instagram live video with one of the social media bloggers, Temiola Sobola, where she disclosed what she knew about the relationship between the pastor and the actress.

Photos of Johnson Suleman and Halima Abubakar Credit: @johnson_suleman_official, @halimaabubakar

Source: Instagram

Benita stated that she and Halima had no idea Suleman was a pastor because they assumed he worked in the oil and gas industry.

She also reported that Halima removed three pregnancies for the man of God and that the actress' illness worsened with the third pregnancy.

In Benita’s words:

"Halima and I are best friends and I knew when she and Apostle Suleman were dating. We never knew he was a pastor, we thought he was into oil and gas. Halima aborted 3 pregnancies for him. After the third pregnancy, she started bleeding everyday. I used to follow her to her shows and events. We were always moving around with extra tampons to prevent her from getting stained. We don’t know if the bleeding was as a result of the ab*rtion, maybe her womb has been tampered with but when Suleman saw that her bleeding didn’t stop, he dumped her. I wanted to get a tattoo one day and she opted to follow me. That was the day she removed the tattoo of Suleman’s name she had on her hand, then I knew my friend has been heartbroken.”

Look at the interview with Halima’s bestie, Benita

Netizens react to the video of Halima’s bestie, Benita

skrtelxgram_agiji_jaga:

"Dating married men is Laugh now Cry later."

thequeen_mofola:

"Served breakfast after 3,removal.....it's wrong."

abidemikadri:

"Religion has failed us in this country. PFN/CAN are not even saying anything. He will still be preaching in church. It is well oo."

saydah_toyeebah:

"Hmm Na there way men all God if Dey want to hide there identity theft next is to tell u Dey are into oil and gas ."

zodwa_stictz:

"Women wise up don't let these men destroy your life ,open ur eyes and use your brain well when dating them."

laughterrrrx:

"No one is disputing if they are dating or not but the question is did he harm her spiritually? Did he use her for jazz ?"

i.am_aduke:

"Nigeria has too many abusers! Not surprised about all these. God will heal you Halimah."

patrickjahye:

"Hmmmm. I Pray For Healing For You Today in Jesus Name Amen. I Also Pray That The Power That Healed The Woman with the issue of Blood healed you today in Jesus Name Amen. Shalom."

Apostle Suleman reacts to assassination allegation

The news about Apostle Suleman and the Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar was yet to die down when a fresh matter surrounding the pastor arose.

The Man of God was tagged along in another heated session online, stirred by the one of the popular Twitter users Daniel Regha.

The Twitter influencer decided to call out the preacher for another pending issue that interested the public.

