Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins and friend to Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, has caused a buzz after sharing what happened with her ex-husband

The movie star recounted how she got married to him as an untouched woman at the age of 19, but he betrayed her

Sarah’s touching story led to netizens criticising her for supporting Yul’s second wife, Judy, despite her own experience

Nigerian actress, Sarah Martins, is trending on social media after sharing the story of how her ex-husband betrayed her.

Recall that Sarah became infamous on social media for supporting and making excuses for actor Yul Edochie taking Judy Austin as a second wife.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Sarah noted that love for her is now transactional and explained what her ex-husband did to her.

Actress and Judy Austin's friend Sarah Martins recounts how her ex-husband played her. Photos: @officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, she used to believe in love until she got married to her ex-husband as an untouched woman at the age of 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sarah explained that he played her, and since then, her happiness and peace of mind come first.

She wrote:

“I used to believe so much in love until I got played by my ex husband whom I married at the age of 19 as a vir*gin.

"Ever since then, my happiness and peace of mind comes first before considering any man’s heart and emotions. YES, my love is TRANSACTIONAL. (You give me love I give you peace)! Happy International woman’s day to a STRONG GIRL...❤️”

See her post below:

Fans slam Sarah Martins for supporting Judy Austin despite her own experience

Shortly after Sarah recounted how her ex-husband jilted her, a number of netizens bombarded her comment section to bash her for supporting Judy Austin despite her marriage experience.

Read some of their reactions below:

calistusokoye1997:

“And yet you did not consider how much pains and betrayal Queen May is passing through. Imagine how you felt that period before you moved on then talk more of a woman that has stayed 18years of marriage.”

calistusokoye1997:

“Is this your reason for supporting Judy because your hubby left you and you think it's normal for everything woman. Tell Judy uchechukwu I am waiting for her marriage to be celebrated with Yul Edochie.”

themmystitchesndmakeovas:

“If you give your husband peace he will not play and leave you.”

rosemaryamaechi12:

“So that's the reason you hate peaceful and happy marriage like Queen May Yul-Edochie's own. Evil beget evil and the reason you support juju to destroy this Happy home is because yours didn't work out.”

ndidiamakaoz:

“Yul married Queen May a Vir*gin as well. At a very tender age. You see how he ended up treating her. You and Juju Muoghalu no go see better for una lives.”

eppy_preff:

“So that's the reason why you and your friend are after destroying happy marriages because both of you come from failed marriages ,but why want someone to feel the pain that even you your self cant handle guess its pure wickedness and i doubt your ex husband hurt you that's the song that girls like you sing so that they justify their disgusting lifestyle.”

fabulousaify:

“Now I see why you're allergic to Happy marriages. May the pain you caused May with your assertions continue to haunt you. A strong woman my foot.”

sererose7:

“I just knew it from the very first day that you are a sad*ist. Some one really hurt you bad and you haven't heal. Such people are very dangerous, they tend to hurt innocent people to revenge whatever was done to them. But on this May matter you and Judy have failed terribly. You will keep on hurting yourselves more. May God shame you all.”

May Yul-Edochie slams Sarah Martins with N500m lawsuit

Businesswoman and actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, stirred reactions on social media after taking legal steps against actress, Sarah Martins.

Recall that during the festive season, Legit.ng reported that Sarah took to Instagram with an altered version of a family Christmas photo shared by May.

May and her children were spotted in the original version. However, Martins went the extra mile of having Yul and his second family, Judy and son, photoshopped into the image. As if that was not enough, she proceeded to caption the photo: “beautiful family, as it should be”.

Source: Legit.ng