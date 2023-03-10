Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has stirred reactions online after dedicating a special post to her stepdaughter

The actress mentioned how fulfilling it has been to be a stepmother as she heartily prayed for the young lady

Meuer equally shared a video showing how they spent time together and social media users had mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

More drama continues to unfold in the household of philanthropist Olakunle Churchill as it concerns the women in his life.

Just recently, Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, set tongues rolling online with a special post dedicated to her stepdaughter.

Rosy Meurer chills with Churchill's daughter. Photo: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Meurer mentioned how it has been nothing short of a beautiful experience to have a stepdaughter as she heaped accolades on the young lady.

“I still remember the day you entered my life and forever captured my heart with your radiant smile and tenderness. I never knew I would have a stepdaughter, and now I don’t know what I would do without one. I didn’t give you the gift of life but life gave me the gift of you,” her post read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress went on to praise her stepdaughter’s mother for doing a good job raising her and she prayed against the schemes of enemies in her life.

Meurer accompanied the post with a video showing how she, her stepdaughter and her son spent time together.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Rosy Meurer's post

fredricqha said:

"lmao,so you mean this girl has been with you for years wey you never post am on her birthday or post any random pictures of her ..after your madam brought it up ,now you don dey write story and post video with her."

mariecardie0622 said:

"Thank you Rosy for taking care of her. The enemy will continue to be put to sh@me."

obi34_4 said:

"So Churchill went to look for his daughter,just for you to post and prove a point,all these pictures happened in a day."

iam_adaorah said:

"Hmmm no be the same girl be this?? Oh, she would have posted a better picture of her nah. It’s now obvious na trouble she dey find."

official_realharmosexy said:

"Why are you posting the girl now?? Pls keep this innocent kids out of una yeye saga (gram)."

laylajolie2023 said:

"I believe Rosy posted this, because of Tonto Dikeh lies, because Tonto acted like she the one who taking care of her. And she posted an old picture while Rosy posted recent video, we can all see it, and her son was still much of a baby. We know that boy is now two years old. This is how, you responded to someone lying about you."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates Churchill's daughter and her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh raised eyebrows on social media after choosing to celebrate two special people on IWD.

The actress dedicated a special post to ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s daughter and the mother of the little one, Bimbo.

Dikeh explained that she chose to celebrate the two for personal reasons, and many flooded her comment sections with their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng