Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has raised eyebrows on social media after choosing to celebrate two special people on IWD

The actress shared dedicated a special post to ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s daughter and the mother of the little one, Bimbo

Dikeh explained that she chose to celebrate the two for personal reasons and many flooded her comment sections with their thoughts

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has joined several women around the world to take part in the 2023 edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

Surprisingly, the actress chose to celebrate a mother and daughter who share some level of familiar bond with her.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates Churchill's daughter on IWD. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Dikeh specially dedicated a post to the daughter of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and the woman who birthed the little one.

“Today is a Celebration of all the Super women in the world, women who despite all odds, have Persevered and become Pillars of HOPE, STRENGTH and EXCELLENCE, more so, it is a celebration of all the amazing women out there, who have taken it up on themselves to breaking endless boundaries to succeed and growing above the Limitations society set for them,” Dikeh’s psot read in part.

In a different portion of her post, the actress stressed the importance of lifting others up as she stated that she chose to celebrate the mother and daughter for personal reasons.

She also posted a photo of Churchill’s daughter which was made available by the girl’s mother.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh's followers react

iamchisom_official said:

"Mama❤️ Abeg make we finish this election on Saturday, then we start from where we stop."

bellasmart57 said:

"Happy international women’s day to her and you king tonto, too many congratulations messages awaiting you."

offficial.favourite said:

"So this is his daughter no wonder he is ashamed to post them."

esther_modella said:

"I definitely expected something from you happy international women’s day King T."

regina_mbella said:

"Happy international women’s day T. Please don’t let anyone or anything distract you from this Saturday. You are a resilient leader !! Looking forward to your win come Saturday."

Actress Tonto Dikeh goes rogue on Foluke Daramola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh heavily clamped down on senior colleague, Foluke Daramola Salako, for dabbling into her ongoing drama with ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

Dikeh categorically tagged the actress and tongue-lashed her on Instagram while noting that she should act her age.

The mother of one proceeded to mention that she doesn’t associate with actresses in the Yoruba film industry and as such, they should let her be.

