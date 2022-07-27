Kanayo O. Kanayo finally reacted to his fans who are fond of linking him with black magic, better known as ‘juju’ because of some of his roles in movies

The Nollywood veteran, in a statement, said he doesn’t have any juju in reality as the only juju he knows is the name of his Jesus

Kanayo’s statement further stirred reactions from his fans, with many still going to call him funny names

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to rumours linking him to ritual, owing to some of his movie roles.

Kanayo is popular for his roles in movies that mostly focus on money rituals, which earned him different names from his fans and others, believing the actor lived the same life in reality.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the talented actor cleared the air as he said the only ‘juju’ he knows is Jesus.

In his words:

“For me, I haven’t done any juju. The only juju I know is Jesus. All those ‘nnanyi, sacrifice’, and so on, ehn. Call me, no problem. As long as you’re paying my cheque.”

Fans react as Kanayo replies those linking him with juju

cromwellgracias:

"Jesus!!!!!!... the name above every other name!!!!"

angela_chijioke:

"Na @alexxekubo start that name o."

grace_odhiambo:

"My best of best ooh.... Naija's finest actor. God bless you."

joeiblac:

"Such a great ICON.... clearly, He doesn’t appreciate the memes.. Sadly Most Nigerians have been deprived of their mental rights and obligations resulting in mass senselessness.. I really feel for y’all hardworking different role playing actors/actresses.. y’all just keep at it.. you’re good at what you do..."

