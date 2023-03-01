Ace Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo was broken by the result of the presidential election and has chosen to revolt by not marking his 61st birthday

The actor, who was meant to mark another year on March 1, told Nigerians he was not in a good mood because he expected that citizens’ votes would count this time

Kanayo urged Nigerians to restrain themselves while he called out professors who were involved in this electoral process for failing the system

Popular Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, who is supposed to be celebrating his 61st birthday on March 1, is not happy at the moment. He has decided to cease every celebration that should have been held on his behalf due to the final results of the presidential election.

The ionic actor told Nigerians that he could not celebrate because he wanted Nigerians to understand that they needed to hold Professor Mahmood Yakubu responsible for the turnout of events.

Kanayo complained about the failure of the BVAS system, stating that Nigerians should demand an explanation from INEC as to why they decided to neglect its use at the last minute.

"INEC chairman sold shame to Nigerians in the marketplace. You deceived us, INEC; you compromised! On this day on my 61st birthday, I am asking Nigerians, especially Obiedients, to restrain themselves; we must get to the root of this."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Kanayo O. Kanayo's broadcast

princeoyeg:

"Obidients is now a movement.. don't be discouraged we will keep the movement going.. they will start discouraging not to come out to vote again.. don't mind them, you can see our votes counts, we won 12states without rigging despite them rigging us. We won't give up. Let's keep sharing this on all platforms PLs."

prankhottie:

"A man who gains power unfairly will never govern fairly ✍️I weep for this country."

mrsjennyseun:

"Have you noticed Nigerians are a bit quiet about the victory of Ahmed Tinubu? What's happening? All I see is the happy new month messages."

officialkeilah_chidera:

"So we’re not going to court?"

big_rex007:

"Break and burn your PVC it’s very useless your vote don’t count."

big_nelz_:

"Thank you sir, what’s the sacrifice needed sir."

