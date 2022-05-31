Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo shared some beautiful moments from his 60th birthday, which continues to trend online

One of the videos from the event showed the moment the celebrated actor cut his 60th birthday cake alongside his wife and children

The actor revealed it was the first time he was cutting one in his life, as fans and followers took to the comment section to hail him

Veteran Nigerian actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo has shared some beautiful moments from his 60th birthday party, attended by some top celebrities in the entertainment industry.

One of the videos shared by the actor showed the moment he cut his 60th birthday alongside his wife and his son, with comedian Ayo Makun better known as AY Live, anchoring the programme.

The moment Kanayo cut 60th birthday cake. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Kanayo revealed it was the first time he was cutting a cake in his life.

He wrote:

“The very first time I'm cutting a cake in my life.”

Fans gush as Kanayo cut his first birthday cake on his 60th birthday

Many of the actor’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to applaud him.

ladyb_sooooo_blessed:

"AY presented the cake as if he was the one that baked the cake."

real_okwu:

"You earned it boss . Happy birthday . Ogologo ndu na ahu isi ike na aha jisos."

_c2807._:

"You shall cut more and more countless cakes in good health and long life in Jesus Christ name amen ."

tinezplus_skincare:

"Sir ur wedding cake nko."

njelwears:

"Congratulations legend. Thought I'm gonna see your wife today. Congratulations again."

Kanayo arrives 60th birthday party in style

Popular Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo turned 60 in March and he decided to mark it in style on Sunday, May 29.

The actor built anticipation of his event as he shared a snippet of the hall and what to expect from the star-studded event.

Kanayo and his three beautiful children arrived the birthday party in style, they rode in a car as men on powerbikes led the way into the venue.

