Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to actress Regina Daniels flaunting monetary gifts from her politician husband, Ned Nwoko

Regina recently showed off the $100,000 alert she received from Ned and Maduagwu noted that she was taunting Deltans during election period

He told the young actress to instead flaunt the roads, schools, hospitals, Ned Nwoko built in the last four years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, came under fire from her colleague, Uche Maduagwu, over her recent flaunting of cash on social media.

Just days after she showed off bundles of cash her politician husband surprised her with on set, she also flaunted the $100,000 dollars alert she got from him.

Fans react as Uche Maduagwu calls Regina Daniels insensitive for flaunting money during election. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @regina..daniels

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, Uche Maduagwu condemned Regina’s incessant social media show off especially during the election period. According to him, she was greatly insensitive to the people of Delta which is one of the most underdeveloped states in the South-South.

Maduagwu added that Regina’s online flaunting had given the people 100 more reasons not to vote Ned Nwoko into office. He also advised her to instead show off the roads, schools, hospitals her politician husband had built in the last four years.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Congrats Regina, you have just given the people of Delta 100 more reasons not to support Oga Ned. Now, coming out to show us an alleged $100,000 wey be say Oga Ned give you, it shows insensitivity at an election period.

Listen, Delta state is one of the most underdeveloped states in South-South, you are supposed to be showing the people of Delta what Oga Ned has done in the last 4 years. How many roads has he constructed? How many hospitals has he built? How many schools? Not coming out on social media to show us an alleged $100,000.”

Maduagwu also accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“I was so shocked and speechless when I saw a post allegedly made by my Colleague, Regina, showing Off an alleged 100K Dollars from Oga Ned when Delta State is one of the most under developed States shows you allegedly indirectly mocking Deltans.

How exactly did we get here? Or is this a New form of Political Campaign method? This is absurdly preposterous to say the very least, especially in an Election season.

Dear Regina, this your unnecessary Laughable show Off is giving the good people of Delta more reasons not to support Oga Ned in 2023, show Off the New ROADS, Hospitals and SCHOOLS Oga Ned has constructed for his people as a Politician, not alleged 100K Dollars he allegedly DASH you.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Uche Madugwu calls out Regina Daniels

Read what some netizens had to say about the actor’s reaction to Regina’s online show off below:

cici_odun_ayo:

"You just talk sense ever since I’ve been following "

iam_amyzon:

"Sometimes he speaks with sense."

okonkwomary1224gmail:

"I am behind you on this. show of wealth when alot of people in that state are passing through alot of poverty is heartless."

official_lucia1:

"She want to tension young ladies that’s all thy like and social media seekers."

okon_mbese_noel_eve:

"Childishness is still peppering this Regina. She things because we don't post it our husband's don't gift us money."

iam_capital.m:

"Wetin she sabi...gal way marry 4 money go always show the reason she married married Ned in the first place...na wetin dey freak girls of her age. ...."

Regina Daniels plays viral ‘Billionaire Onye Ji Cash’ song for Ned Nwoko

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, jumped on the ‘Billionaire’ song trend seeing as it mirrors her lifestyle.

The movie star, who has been known to chronicle her life on social media, shared a video of herself playing the viral ‘Billionaire onye ji cash’ song for her husband.

In the video, Regina and Ned were in their car when the actress played the song and told her billionaire husband that the track was made for him.

Source: Legit.ng