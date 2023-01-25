Billionaire and Regina Daniels’ hubby, Ned Nwoko, has flooded his Instagram page with pictures taken at a recent PDP rally

The wealthy individual was captured paying his respect to presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his wife, Titi

Nwoko accompanied the photos with a brief narration and social media users had different things to say

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Actress Regina Daniels’ billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, was among the top dignitaries that attended a recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Asaba, Delta state.

Nwoko flooded his official Instagram page with pictures taken at the widely attended rally and he was captured front stage paying his respect to presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his wife, Titi.

Ned Nwoko pays respect to Atiku during PD rally. Photo: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

The business mogul didn’t hesitate to exchange pleasantries with the power couple.

In his caption, Nwoko recounted an incident that played out over 20 years ago when Atiku who was the then vice-president was considering running against his boss, Olusegun Obasanjo.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“…over 20 years ago when myself and my late friend Bala Kaoje met with the then vp to persuade him not to contest against his boss and how humble he was with his response that as a true muslim, he will support OBJ for his re-election despite the enormous pressure from the then pdp governors to contest against OBJ,” he wrote.

See the pictures below:

Social media users react

euchariaifeyinwa said:

"For over 20 years ago and una never tired???. Nawaoo. On Peter Obi we stand for a better and a new Nigeria."

bishop_udi said:

"That one na Una business so Wetin you Dey imply? Make all of us step down for am make him win."

tall_eyo said:

"He should tell the stories to his wife (Regina) because she was not born 20yrs ago. We are not interested."

midella.cakes said"

"You didn’t reminisce 2 years ago, why today when the rally held? Nobody asked you anyway, rest sir."

isioma.nathan said:

"20years ago and both of you still want to die there despite all the wealth amassed over those years."

Regina Daniels plays viral Billionaire track for hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Regina Daniels shared a video showing the moment she serenaded her hubby with a viral tune, Billionaire Onye Ji Cash.

Taking to her Snapchat page, the actress hilariously mentioned how she told her husband that the song was made for him.

"Na only Regina Daniels don make right decision for this country," one social media user wrote in react.

Source: Legit.ng